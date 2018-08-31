CCDA recognized for campaign

It is everywhere you
look around Chambers
County, from the steps of
County Courthouse to the
light poles around cities
like LaFayette, Lanett, and
Valley, the words, “Cham-
bers County Strength
Woven In.”
While residents in Chambers County know
its meaning it is something
that has caught on across
the state and been recog-
nized outside of Chambers
County. The efforts of the
branding campaign by a
joint partnership between
the Chambers County
Development Authority
and Chambers County
Commission have been
recognized at the state level.
The Association of
County Commission-
ers presented Chambers
County with an award for
the branding campaign
which earned top honors
from the organization.
The venture which started
in 2015 would not have
been possible without
the efforts of individuals
at the Chambers County
Development Authority.
County Commission-
ers and members of the
CCDA were on hand at
Monday’s county commis-
sion meeting to accept the
award presented for the
Chambers County brand-
ing campaign
