CCDA recognized for campaign

It is everywhere you

look around Chambers

County, from the steps of

County Courthouse to the

light poles around cities

like LaFayette, Lanett, and

Valley, the words, “Cham-

bers County Strength

Woven In.”

While residents in Chambers County know

its meaning it is something

that has caught on across

the state and been recog-

nized outside of Chambers

County. The efforts of the

branding campaign by a

joint partnership between

the Chambers County

Development Authority

and Chambers County

Commission have been

recognized at the state level.

The Association of

County Commission-

ers presented Chambers

County with an award for

the branding campaign

which earned top honors

from the organization.

The venture which started

in 2015 would not have

been possible without

the efforts of individuals

at the Chambers County

Development Authority.

County Commission-

ers and members of the

CCDA were on hand at

Monday’s county commis-

sion meeting to accept the

award presented for the

Chambers County brand-

ing campaign