CCSD launches comprehensive school assessment

The most comprehen-
sive assessment of public
education in the history
of the Chambers County
School District is being
launched to gather public
input on the future direc-
tion of the system.
“We believe the time
has come to closely
examine where we cur-
rently stand and determine
what avenues we should
take to give our children
the best opportunities to
be successful in a global
society,” said Chambers
County School Superin-
tendent Dr. Kelli Hodge.
“As a major part of this
effort, we are asking
every citizen in the county
to express their opinion
regarding the future of our
schools.”
Among the propos-
als for discussion will be
school safety, technology,
and capital improvements.
A facilities assessment
is currently underway
to determine the present
condition of all exist-
ing facilities, which will
include cost estimates for
any repairs or renovations.
“While I am cognizant
of the history and rivalry
factors that have domi-
nated our past, I believe
the most important issue
moving forward is the
best interest of our chil-
dren. It is our responsibil-
ity to provide them the
highest quality education
possible, and we need
maximum input to bring
future plans to fruition,”
said Hodge.
The Chambers County
Board of Education has
hired the project man-
agement firm of HPM,
with Alabama offices in
Birmingham, Auburn, and
Mobile, to spearhead the
collection of data and pub-
lic input. The company
has, in turn, subcontracted
certain aspects of the proj-
ect to other entities.
For example, Pitts Me-
dia, of Birmingham, has
produced a special video
featuring community
leaders, educators, and
even local students that
can soon be viewed on the
school system’s website
at
www.chambersk12.
org
. Another group known
as Cooperative Strate-
gies will compile online
surveys for citizens to ex-
press their opinions, after
which HPM will conduct
public forums to encour-
age in-depth discussions.
In addition, HPM will
study the current and
projected demographics
of Chambers County over
the coming decade to be
included in the final data.
“This is, by far, the
most important issue
impacting our community
in terms of how we shape
our economy, growth, and
quality of life for years to
come. That’s why we need
total participation from
everyone,” Hodge added.
The video and online
survey should be ready
for public view within the
next two weeks.
