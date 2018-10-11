CCSD launches comprehensive school assessment

The most comprehen-

sive assessment of public

education in the history

of the Chambers County

School District is being

launched to gather public

input on the future direc-

tion of the system.

“We believe the time

has come to closely

examine where we cur-

rently stand and determine

what avenues we should

take to give our children

the best opportunities to

be successful in a global

society,” said Chambers

County School Superin-

tendent Dr. Kelli Hodge.

“As a major part of this

effort, we are asking

every citizen in the county

to express their opinion

regarding the future of our

schools.”

Among the propos-

als for discussion will be

school safety, technology,

and capital improvements.

A facilities assessment

is currently underway

to determine the present

condition of all exist-

ing facilities, which will

include cost estimates for

any repairs or renovations.

“While I am cognizant

of the history and rivalry

factors that have domi-

nated our past, I believe

the most important issue

moving forward is the

best interest of our chil-

dren. It is our responsibil-

ity to provide them the

highest quality education

possible, and we need

maximum input to bring

future plans to fruition,”

said Hodge.

The Chambers County

Board of Education has

hired the project man-

agement firm of HPM,

with Alabama offices in

Birmingham, Auburn, and

Mobile, to spearhead the

collection of data and pub-

lic input. The company

has, in turn, subcontracted

certain aspects of the proj-

ect to other entities.

For example, Pitts Me-

dia, of Birmingham, has

produced a special video

featuring community

leaders, educators, and

even local students that

can soon be viewed on the

school system’s website

at

www.chambersk12.

org

. Another group known

as Cooperative Strate-

gies will compile online

surveys for citizens to ex-

press their opinions, after

which HPM will conduct

public forums to encour-

age in-depth discussions.

In addition, HPM will

study the current and

projected demographics

of Chambers County over

the coming decade to be

included in the final data.

“This is, by far, the

most important issue

impacting our community

in terms of how we shape

our economy, growth, and

quality of life for years to

come. That’s why we need

total participation from

everyone,” Hodge added.

The video and online

survey should be ready

for public view within the

next two weeks.