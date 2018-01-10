Home Local CCSD to host defense course
CCSD to host defense course

CCSD to host defense course

By Alton Mitchell
Correspondent

The Chambers County Sheriff’s Department has announced that it will be holding its 6th annual Chambers County Women’s Self Defense Course later this month. The course has a limited number of seats and has proved popular in the past for residents of Chambers County.

According to the Chambers County Sheriff’s Department the event will be held on January 16, 18, 23, and 25th from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 pm. Eastern time at the Hampton Inn in Lanett. There is a $25 registration fee for the event that is open to only 25 participants. The fee includes a bottle of pepper spray, t-shirt, and light refreshments for those in attendance.

Residents whom are interested in participating in the self-defense training can register at the Sheriff’s Departments Office located at 2 LaFayette Street South in LaFayette or the Lanett Annex from 9:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m. Questions can be directed to Macy Whorton at (334)864-4332.

