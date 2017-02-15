Celebrating Black History Month

First Black to work inside LaFayette City Hall.

Mrs. Diane W. Perry was hired on November 12, 1980 as the First Black individual to work inside the office of City Hall for LaFayette. Mrs. Perry was appointed on February 14, 1983, as the first Black purchasing Agent for the City of LaFayette, and she was appointed the Ass’t City Clerk in 1983.

Teddy Morris of Valley, First African American Police Chief in the City of Lanett. Morris is currently employed with the Chambers County Sheriff Department