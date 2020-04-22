Home News Happening Now Census Bureau Delays Counting Due to Coronavirus
Census Bureau Delays Counting Due to Coronavirus

By Gator Kincaid

The Census Bureau has delayed the deployment of census workers as the community continues to practice social distancing during the COVID-19 crisis.

“The challenges posed by COVID-19 and social distancing guidelines led to a shift in our near-term strategy with our paid media campaign and with media interviews. The Census Bureau has also delayed the deployment of census workers until mid-to-late May due to safety concerns with COVID-19 and extended the census by two weeks to August 14. Because of this, we have shifted slightly to a strategy designed in the near term to reach people at home”, said CCDA Executive Director Valerie Grey in an email to Economic Development/Industry subcommittee members earlier this month.

“The 2020 Census has never been more important to our state both in terms of funding and congressional representation. Thanks in great part to your support, Alabama is off to a solid start with a 45.3 percent statewide self-response as of April 7. We need to continue to stress the importance of census participation as we move deeper into April”, added Grey.

The 2020 Census is a nationwide effort that will determine how $675 billion will be split up, with a local impact of $1,600 in Chambers County for each person counted.

The LaFayette Sun
