Chamber honors businesses

The Greater Valley Area Chamber of Commerce gave special recognition to several local businesses Thursday evening during its 54th Annual Membership Meeting, hosted by King Auto Corner in Valley. The never before presented awards were given to businesses and individuals selected by Chamber members for outstanding service to the community. Shown are representatives of the recipients that included MainStreet Family Urgent Care, AllStar Graphics, CharterBank, Chambley’s, Terri’s Mill Village Cafe and Knauf Insulation. The event was enjoyed by almost 300 people, the largest annual meeting crowd in the Chamber’s history.



Photo by David Bell