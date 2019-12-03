Chambers Acadamy Students Attend Career Fair

On Thursday, November 14th, our junior class travelled to the College & Career Fair/Stem Day hosted at Loachapoka High School in Lee County. Our students had a great experience talking to dozens of business professionals, college admissions recruiters, and exploring various careers. The program also emphasized STEM or Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics concepts. Students were exposed to a wide range of career opportunities and the program was covered by both WSFA and WTVM as well as the OA News.



Chambers Academy was pleased to have our Class of 2021 included in the program. Attached is a group picture of CA’s participants. CA students met with dozens of college recruiters as well as business professionals sharing about their job fields.



CA Junior Alyssa Sorrells was interviewed by a WSFA TV-12 correspondent as other classmates looked on. Finally, CA juniors listened and looked on to learn more from Lee County EMS about their role in life saving emergencies.