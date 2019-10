Front Row: L-R — Kent Nelson, Colton Fuller, Landon Hand, Treyshun Tigner, Drew Sheppard, Collin Pearson

Middle Row: L-R — Peyton Yerta, Gavin Dennis, Tristan Ayers, Hunter Phillips, Travis Peebles, Tucker Thrower

Top Row: L-R — Parker Otto, Cameron Gooden, Spencer Newman, Ty Hendricks, AJ Noles, Tanton Ayers

By Ashley Oliver

Correspondent

The Chambers Academy Pee Wee football team remains undefeated after wins over Lee-Scott, Lakeside, Glenwood and Hooper. They will participate in a Pee Wee bowl at Lowndes Academy on Saturday, October 19th with their first game against Escambia set for 1:30, and the second game against Hooper at 3:50. The championship game is scheduled for a 5:00 pm kickoff. Pictured is this year’s Pee Wee team.