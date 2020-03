JV Football

Pictured L>R Levi Waldrop-Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman, Braxton Yerta- Captain and Offensive MVP, Ryan Smith- Most Outstanding Defensive Lineman. Not pictured Gavin Kite- Captain and Defensive MVP

JV Cheer

Pictured L>R Kelsea Harmon-Best Backspot, Audrey Miller- Captain, Lexi Brown-Rebel Award and Co-Captain, Piper Williams-Best Base, Not pictured Gaby Lamb-Best Flyer

JV Volleyball

Morgan Newman- Captain and MVP, Kelsea Harmon- Most Kills and Blocks,

Not Pictured Makayla Foster- Most Improved

Varsity Volleyball

Pictured L>R Mattie Reese- Most Dedicated, Claire Allen- Most Aces. Bailey Allen- Captain and most Kills, Britten Stephens- Most Blocks, Brandalon Rombokas- Most Team Spirit, Lindsey Fuller- Most Improved, Audra Slay- Best Defensive Player

Varsity Cheer

Pictured L>R Maci Harmon- Captain and 6 year Veteran, Mattie Reese- Rebel Award, Bailey Allen- Best Jump, Brandalon Rombokas- Co-Captain and Best Base, Kaylan Keebler- Best Flyer, Abbie Morgan- Best Backspot

Varsity Football

Pictured L>R Gabe Brooks- Best Offensive Lineman, Trent Thompson- Rebel Award, Dijon Darden and Brody Smoot- Best Defensive Lineman, Caydon Smoot- Most outstanding defensive back, Connor Gregory- Rebel Award, Payton Allen- Offensive MVP, Braxton Allen- Captain, defensive MVP, Most Outstanding Offensive Back, Jake Waldrop- Captain and Best Offensive Lineman

By Ashley Oliver- Correspondent

Chambers Academy recently held its fall sports banquet where individuals, as voted on by teammates, were awarded honors in each of the six fall sports: JV Football, cheer and volleyball and Varsity cheer, volleyball and football.