Photo by Ashley Oliver. Bailey Allen blocks at the net as Kayla Chambers looks on.

Photo by Ashley Oliver. Megan Ware led the Rebels with 3 aces against Lee-Scott.

Photo by Ashley Oliver. Lyndsey Fuller bumps the ball.

By Ashley Oliver- Correspondent

The Chambers Academy Rebels’ volleyball team finished the regular season with a 19-1 win/loss record, clinching the title of Area Champs after defeating Cornerstone. Their only loss was the season opening game against Edgewood Academy. Although the JV team has seen past successes, most recently winning the 2018 State Championship, the varsity team is enjoying holding the area champ title for the first time in the school’s volleyball history. The season isn’t over yet as post season begins for the ladies on Tuesday, October 22nd , with the girls hosting Abbeville at 4:00 pm in the first round of the Region Tournament. The winner will advance, playing again on Thursday.