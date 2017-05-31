Home News Chambers awards athletes at sports banquet
Chambers awards athletes at sports banquet
News
Sports
0

Chambers awards athletes at sports banquet

0
0
varsity boys basketball awards copy
now viewing

Chambers awards athletes at sports banquet

photo1 2 copy
now playing

LaFayette makes Boobee’s Day memorable

A1 LHS Class
now playing

LHS seniors earn $5 million in scholarships

Remembering local soldiers that gave their lives for us

2016 population estimates show LaFayette, Chambers County decline

A2 DUMB
now playing

I have been thinking

Wilcox Mike 2
now playing

Mike’s Musings - Deford’s death brings back memory of a destructive tornado

Whatever happened to Made in America

A night of enlightenment

Troup authorites seek armed & dangerous suspects

A8 Relay for Life
now playing

Relay for Life

Photos by Ashley Oliver

Related posts:

  1. LaFayette athletes honored at sports banquet
  2. Lady Rebels win 2 of 3
  3. Rebels claim one win at Border Wars Tournament
  4. Chambers junior high ends season with big win
slandon
Related Posts
photo1 2 copy

LaFayette makes Boobee’s Day memorable

slandon 0
A1 LHS Class

LHS seniors earn $5 million in scholarships

slandon 0

Remembering local soldiers that gave their lives for us

slandon 0
Copyright 2016, The LaFayette Sun
Close

Share this video