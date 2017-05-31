News Sports May 31, 2017 slandon 0 Chambers awards athletes at sports banquet 0 0 0 00 0 0 more now viewing Chambers awards athletes at sports banquet May 31, 2017 slandon now playing LaFayette makes Boobee’s Day memorable May 31, 2017 slandon now playing LHS seniors earn $5 million in scholarships May 31, 2017 slandon Remembering local soldiers that gave their lives for us May 31, 2017 slandon 2016 population estimates show LaFayette, Chambers County decline May 31, 2017 slandon now playing I have been thinking May 31, 2017 slandon now playing Mike’s Musings - Deford’s death brings back memory of a destructive tornado May 31, 2017 slandon Whatever happened to Made in America May 31, 2017 slandon A night of enlightenment May 31, 2017 slandon Troup authorites seek armed & dangerous suspects May 31, 2017 slandon now playing Relay for Life May 31, 2017 slandon JV Boys Basketball Awards Pictured left to right- Payton Allen- Captain and Top Scorer, Braxton Allen- Captain and Top Rebounder, Caydon Smoot- Most Improved, Joshua Holiday- Most Improved. JV Cheer Awards Pictured Left to Right Claire Allen- Most Improved and best Flyer, Brandalon Rombokas- Best Base, Bailey Allen- Best Jump, Maci Harmon- Co Captain and Best Cheerleader, Lizzie Keebler- Captain, Shelly Keebler- Co Captain and Best Jump, Peyton Lamb- Best Flyer, Not pictured A.J. Sorrels- Best Back Spot. JV Girls Basketball Awards Pictured left to right- Maci Harmon- Rebel Award, Brandalon Rombokas- Best Defensive Player, Shelly Keebler- Captain, Britten Stephens- Top Scorer and Top Rebounder, Audra Slay- Captain, Lizzie Keebler- Captain. Varsity Boys Basketball Awards Pictured left to Right- Brock Ennis- Rebel Award, Kaine Thomas- Best Defensive Player, Trent Dodgen- Captain, Malik Lyons Captain and Top Scorer, Not pictured Jake Burton- Top Rebounder. Varsity Cheerleading awards Pictured left to right- Gracie Thornton- Best Flyer, Mary Grayson Henderson- Most Improved, Tori Harmon-Best Back Spot, Lindsey Stewart- Co Captain and Best Jump, Jessica Holiday- Best Base, Melissa Milford- Captain 6 year veteran and Most Outstanding Cheerleader. Varsity Girls Basketball Awards Pictured Left to Right- Klancey Harmon- Best Defensive Player, Tate Reese- Top Rebounder and Top Scorer, Kristina Stewart- Rebel Award Photos by Ashley Oliver Related posts: LaFayette athletes honored at sports banquet Lady Rebels win 2 of 3 Rebels claim one win at Border Wars Tournament Chambers junior high ends season with big win 0 00 0 0 previous LHS seniors earn $5 million in scholarships next LaFayette makes Boobee’s Day memorable slandon Related Posts LaFayette makes Boobee’s Day memorable May 31, 2017 slandon 0 LHS seniors earn $5 million in scholarships May 31, 2017 slandon 0 Remembering local soldiers that gave their lives for us May 31, 2017 slandon 0