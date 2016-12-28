Chambers Commission supports road bond issue

The Chambers County Commission voted on December 19th to support a $1.2 billion bond issue that the Association of County Commissions of Alabama (ACCA) will seek legislative approval for during the 2017 legislative session. The proposal – approved at the ACCA Annual Legislative Conference earlier this month – calls for a three-cent per gallon increase on gasoline and diesel fuel that would expire when the bonds are repaid.

Currently, Chambers County operates with an annual road and bridge budget of approximately $2.95 million that has to fund all of the County Highway Department’s day to day operations. Should the proposal receive legislative approval, Chambers County’s share of the bond issue would amount to roughly $12.7 million, with $4.6 million of that amount based on the county’s population.

“It would cost us about $23.5 million to improve every road in Chambers County that has reached a poor service level and is in need of resurfacing or reconstruction,” said Josh Harvill, the county engineer. “This bond issue would help us complete several critical projects throughout the county in a much quicker timeframe than is currently planned.”

Under the current proposal, twenty-percent of the county’s allocation from the bond issue would be divided among each of the municipalities in Chambers County based on their population.

ACCA Executive Director Sonny Brasfield said that the minimum allocation for each county under the proposal is $10 million. The revenue from the bonds can only be spent on road and bridge projects. It cannot be spent on salaries, equipment, or any construction other than roads and bridges.

“For a person driving about 20,000 miles per year – which is a very high estimate – this increase would cost about twenty-five dollar ($25.00) a year. That’s just a few cents over two-bucks a month,” said Brasfield.

According to Brasfield, 53 counties were represented at the business session where the plan was initially unveiled, and all attending counties voted in favor of the bond issue.

The Chambers County Commission will begin discussion and plans in January to identify which road and bridge projects would be funded should the legislation pass.