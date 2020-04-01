Chambers County a Hotspot for COVID-19

By Jody Stewart

Chambers County has been hit especially hard with the COVID-19 virus ranking the sixth highest in the state with 36 reported cases as of Tuesday. More importantly is the number of deaths in the county related to the Virus, which stands at six accounting for nearly 46% of the deaths being reported in Alabama.



Many are asking why is Chambers County being hit so hard. Of the top six counties affected by the virus, Chambers County’s population is considerably lower than the other five. Here are the six counties in Alabama with the highest number of COVID-19 cases and their population.

County Population Covid-19 Deaths

Jefferson 659,197 257 0

Madison 361,046 96 1

Shelby 213,605 88 2

Lee 161,604 73 2

Mobile 413,955 49 1

Chambers 33,713 36 6

With the total Number of cases of the COVID-19 expected to surpass 1000 this week in Alabama, Chambers and Lee Counties are expected to contribute a substantial number of more cases.



City of LaFayette Manager Louis Davidson said, “People have got to take this serious.” Law enforcement is saying they are getting calls of reports of large gatherings of people everyday. Sheriff Sid Lockhart says, “Residents are not biding with the plea from Governor Ivey to distance themselves and if at all possible stay home.” Lockhart also stated, “We don’t want to have to start arresting people but what choice are they leaving us?”



The Office of the Attorney General put out this statement this week. “Any person who knowingly violates or fails or refuses to obey or comply with any rule or regulation adopted and promulgated by the State Board of Health of this state shall be guilty of a misdemeanor and, upon conviction, shall be fined not less than $25.00 nor more than $500.00 and, if the violation or failure or refusal to obey or comply with such rule or regulation is a continuing one, each day’s violation, or failure or refusal shall constitute a separate offense and shall be punished accordingly. Given the criminal nature of a violation of Section 22 -214,prosecutors and law enforcement should be aware of their authority to act as needed to enforce the state health order.



Many of the patients being treated in the COVID-19 hotspot of Lee County had a common “last public setting,” a hospital spokesperson said. A sizable number of them were at church.



Chambers County officials are pleading for everyone to stay home and keep your distance.