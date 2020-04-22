Chambers County Declares Local State of Emergency

By John C. West

On Tuesday April 14th, the County Commission declared a State of Local Emergency for Chambers County, AL due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

According to a resolution released by the Commission, County Manager Regina Chambers has been authorized “to take any action she deems appropriate and necessary to operate the county without prior Commission approval during the state of local emergency.” Chambers will still have to “timely report to the Commission” any actions taken during this time.



The resolution allows Chambers to close, or extend existing closures of county facilities. It also allows Chambers to direct assignments for both staff and government essential employees during closures. County buildings may also be repurposed in order to serve the community during the state of emergency.



The commission has also waived formalities pertaining to employing temporary workers, utilizing volunteer workers, renting equipment and purchasing supplies and materials.



In the interest of public health, the resolution also gives the County Commission permission to hold and attend meetings electronically. According to the resolution, all reasonable effort will be made for the public to observe commission meetings using available technology. The commission will livestream its meetings for the public on the Chambers County Commission Facebook page the first and third Monday of each month at 4:00pm CST.



Chambers County’s resolution comes two weeks after the city of LaFayette announced its own local state of emergency. On April 1st, the LaFayette City Council authorized Mayor Moody and the city departments to expend city funds and use additional personnel hours to respond to the effects of COVID-19.



The City of Valley issued a local state of emergency on March 23rd, 2020. The City of Lanette, likewise issued its own state of local emergency on March 25th.



As of April 20th, 2020 Chambers County has had 251 confirmed cases of COVID-19. The virus has claimed the lives of 14 county residents.