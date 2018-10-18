Chambers County dodges brunt of historical storm

Hurricane Michael

made landfall near Mexico

Beach, Florida on last

Wednesday. The powerful

Category 4 hurricane be-

came the strongest hurri-

cane to ever hit the Florida

Panhandle directly since

record keeping began in

1851. The outer bands

of the storm reached into

LaFayette and Chambers

County but left a mini-

mal impact on the area

compared to damage that

was caused to areas south

of region.

Hurricane Michael

slammed into the Gulf

Coast on Wednesday

afternoon packing winds

of 155 mph, with gusts in

excess of 174 mph. The

storm was just 2 mph shy

of reaching the strongest

category of hurricanes, a

category 5. However, the

path of damage left across

Florida, Alabama, and

Georgia has many wonder-

ing how the storm could

have been much worse.

As Michael made land-

fall high wind gusts of up

to 35 mph were reported

in areas near Chambers

County and moderate

rainfall also fell on the

areas as the outer bands of

the storm lashed the area.

Areas south of LaFayette

were hard hit. Damage

was reported in parts of

Alabama that included

cities like Dothan and

Madrid. Those communi-

ties saw numerous power

outages and downed trees

with some minor structural

damage as a result of the

high winds associated with

Hurricane Michael.

Power outages were

reported as far north as

Eufaula. Problems were

also reported in nearby

Lee and Russell Counties

where heavy rain caused

some creeks and streams

to rise and isolated flood

–

ing occurred as a result of

prolonged periods of rain

from Hurricane Michael.

The impacts of the storm

were much more severe

the further south you

ventured.

Areas of the Florida

panhandle were devas-

tated as communities such

as Mexico Beach and

Panama City Beach were

unrecognizable after the

powerful storm ripped

communities to shreds.

Even inland areas suffered

at the hands of Michael.

Marianna, Florida

located just 30 miles south

of Dothan was devastated

by the storm. The town

of slightly more than

9,000 people looked like

a warzone on Thursday

morning. Downtown

Marianna had several

buildings where bricks and

roofs had been knocked

off that looked more like

an explosion had occurred

than high winds.

Before being knocked

offline a weather station in

Marianna recorded winds

of 119-mph, even though

the city was located

northwest of the center of

the storm, an area often

seen as the weaker part of

hurricanes. The winds lev-eled buildings in the town

and boarded up windows

on several buildings were

not enough to stop damage

from occurring.

Several buildings along

the main route through

town, Lafayette Street

suffered shattered glass

and structural damage de-

spite efforts that included

boarding up windows and

sandbagging efforts.

As the storm passed out

of Florida and into neigh-

boring Georgia, it main-

tained hurricane strength

and battered regions of

South Georgia with winds

up to 110 mph. Those

winds leveled the town of

Donalsonville, Georgia

in Seminole County in

the southwest part of the

state. An 11-year-old girl

was killed by storm debris

that struck the child in

her grandparents’ home in

Seminole County during

the storm on Wednesday.

A wide path of dam-

age was evident across

several communities in

South Georgia. Communi-

ties mostly south of a line

from Cuthbert to Macon

were left in the dark as the

highest winds of the storm

pounded the area. Isolated

outages and damage were

reported in areas north of

that line as well. Damage

from the storm is expected

to rise into the billions.

Hurricane Michael and

its weakened remnants are

being blamed for at least

18 deaths. None of those

deaths occurred in the

state of Alabama. Eight

of the deaths occurred in

Florida, three in North

Carolina, one in Geor-

gia, and six in Virginia

had been reported as of

Monday.

Several community re-

lief drives are taking place

across the area as citizens

and organizations scram-

ble to gather much needed

supplies for residents of

the impacted areas face a

long road to recovery.