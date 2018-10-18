Chambers County dodges brunt of historical storm

Hurricane Michael
made landfall near Mexico
Beach, Florida on last
Wednesday. The powerful
Category 4 hurricane be-
came the strongest hurri-
cane to ever hit the Florida
Panhandle directly since
record keeping began in
1851. The outer bands
of the storm reached into
LaFayette and Chambers
County but left a mini-
mal impact on the area
compared to damage that
was caused to areas south
of region.
Hurricane Michael
slammed into the Gulf
Coast on Wednesday
afternoon packing winds
of 155 mph, with gusts in
excess of 174 mph. The
storm was just 2 mph shy
of reaching the strongest
category of hurricanes, a
category 5. However, the
path of damage left across
Florida, Alabama, and
Georgia has many wonder-
ing how the storm could
have been much worse.
As Michael made land-
fall high wind gusts of up
to 35 mph were reported
in areas near Chambers
County and moderate
rainfall also fell on the
areas as the outer bands of
the storm lashed the area.
Areas south of LaFayette
were hard hit. Damage
was reported in parts of
Alabama that included
cities like Dothan and
Madrid. Those communi-
ties saw numerous power
outages and downed trees
with some minor structural
damage as a result of the
high winds associated with
Hurricane Michael.
Power outages were
reported as far north as
Eufaula. Problems were
also reported in nearby
Lee and Russell Counties
where heavy rain caused
some creeks and streams
to rise and isolated flood
–
ing occurred as a result of
prolonged periods of rain
from Hurricane Michael.
The impacts of the storm
were much more severe
the further south you
ventured.
Areas of the Florida
panhandle were devas-
tated as communities such
as Mexico Beach and
Panama City Beach were
unrecognizable after the
powerful storm ripped
communities to shreds.
Even inland areas suffered
at the hands of Michael.
Marianna, Florida
located just 30 miles south
of Dothan was devastated
by the storm. The town
of slightly more than
9,000 people looked like
a warzone on Thursday
morning. Downtown
Marianna had several
buildings where bricks and
roofs had been knocked
off that looked more like
an explosion had occurred
than high winds.
Before being knocked
offline a weather station in
Marianna recorded winds
of 119-mph, even though
the city was located
northwest of the center of
the storm, an area often
seen as the weaker part of
hurricanes. The winds lev-eled buildings in the town
and boarded up windows
on several buildings were
not enough to stop damage
from occurring.
Several buildings along
the main route through
town, Lafayette Street
suffered shattered glass
and structural damage de-
spite efforts that included
boarding up windows and
sandbagging efforts.
As the storm passed out
of Florida and into neigh-
boring Georgia, it main-
tained hurricane strength
and battered regions of
South Georgia with winds
up to 110 mph. Those
winds leveled the town of
Donalsonville, Georgia
in Seminole County in
the southwest part of the
state. An 11-year-old girl
was killed by storm debris
that struck the child in
her grandparents’ home in
Seminole County during
the storm on Wednesday.
A wide path of dam-
age was evident across
several communities in
South Georgia. Communi-
ties mostly south of a line
from Cuthbert to Macon
were left in the dark as the
highest winds of the storm
pounded the area. Isolated
outages and damage were
reported in areas north of
that line as well. Damage
from the storm is expected
to rise into the billions.
Hurricane Michael and
its weakened remnants are
being blamed for at least
18 deaths. None of those
deaths occurred in the
state of Alabama. Eight
of the deaths occurred in
Florida, three in North
Carolina, one in Geor-
gia, and six in Virginia
had been reported as of
Monday.
Several community re-
lief drives are taking place
across the area as citizens
and organizations scram-
ble to gather much needed
supplies for residents of
the impacted areas face a
long road to recovery.
