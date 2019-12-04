Chambers County Is Feeling A Lot Like Christmas

In front of a gathered crowd Lanett long time business man Mr. Cecil Ramsey, honoree for the City’s Annual Christmas tree lighting, flipped the on switch to light up the Town. His son, grandson and Mayor McCoy accompanied him. Mr. Ramsey has one of the longest running businesses in the Lanett area.

By Jody Stewart

Skip the crowds and traffic and spend your time this Christmas in your hometown where you can find shopping, stunning light displays and family-fun actives. Chambers County has a lot to offer its citizens this Holiday Season!



LaFayette’s retail business has grown over the past year. Many small town boutiques are around with unique Christmas present ideas. Check out The Magnolia on Main for some of the best smelling candles along with clothes and jewelry. Lowes Pharmacy’s Boutique has a variety of gift idea’s from shoes, Christmas dishes and ornaments and men and women’s clothing. The Mane Event also hosts a boutique that displays clothes and jewelry that even the most finicky teenager is sure to love. Do you have a knitter in your family then check out the Yarnier on the Square. This unique shop displays all types of yarn and finished products. You can even purchase lessons for someone who would like to learn to crochet.



Other places to shop in LaFayette include Newman’s Farm Supply where they keep an assortment of gift ideas for the out door men in your life, LaFayette True Value and Mitcham’s can help you find just the right tool to give that handy man and last Edges Gas can help you or a loved one stay warm on a cold winter night with a new gas fireplace.



LaFayette has its share of entertainment also this season. Christmas on the square is just around the corner. This event will entertain the whole family! And one does not have to drive all the way to Callaway to enjoy Christmas lights, check out the Tinsley Families and Phil Stevens Christmas light shows. A short drive to Five Points on December 14th you can experience Christmas in the vineyard and see Santa.



Lanett is also in the Christmas spirit! The town hosted a fun family night last Monday and lit a Christmas tree and sang carols. Take the time to drive thru Lanett and check the beautiful Christmas lights. Lanett has a wide variety of shops to visit. First on our list to find a unique gift is Bluffton Street Antique Mall. One can never tell what they will find around the next corner. Is Furniture on your Christmas list check out Clark Interiors who has all of the latest styles. Color vision also can help you with your TV needs.



The city of Valley host the majority of Chambers County’s retail stores. Along with the big chain Wal-mart there are many family owned businesses. Just to name a few there is Angel Antiques who always has something new on the shelves, The Christmas Store next to Hoods Pharmacy, Ace Hardware and The River Market Thrift. WestPoint Home always has something on sale and is a must visit when shopping in the Valley area. While in the Valley take the time to visit the Merry-go-round located at 6000 20th Ave. The lights and sounds are sure to put a smile on your face. City of Valley is planning its 3rd annual Sleigh the Course 5k on December 14th at 9 am EST.