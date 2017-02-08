Home News Chambers County native murdered by 2-state killer
Chambers County native murdered by 2-state killer
Chambers County native murdered by 2-state killer

Chambers County native murdered by 2-state killer

By Alton Mitchell

As of Monday night the reward for a suspected fugitive accused of killing three women and injuring another across two states had increased to $21,000. One of the homicide victims has been identified as a native of Chambers County.

On Friday February 3rd Peggy Phillips Broz, 52 of Lillian, Alabama was found deceased in her front yard by her husband. She became the third murder victim since last Tuesday believe to have been killed by suspect Billy Boyette Jr.

Boyette is believed to be traveling with a female accomplice who has been identified by law enforcement as Mary Rice. The duo is suspected of killing two women in Milton, Florida on January 31st. Three days later the duo is suspected in the death of Broz who has ties to the Lanett area, but resided in Baldwin County, Alabama along the Alabama-Florida state line.

On Monday a home invasion in Beulah, Florida left a 28-year-old woman wounded from a gunshot. She is suspected to survive the injuries. Police along the Gulf Coast are on high alert in searching for the pair of suspected killers. The duo is considered armed and dangerous. No word yet on the funeral arrangements for Broz.

**UPDATE AS OF 5:00 PM EST TUESDAY, FEB. 7**

According to several sources, Billy Boyette and his female accomplice, Mary Rice, are surrounded by police at the West Point Motel in West Point GA as this newspaper goes to press. Boyette and Rice are subjects of an intense manhunt that has spanned Central and Southern Alabama, as well as the panhandle in Florida the last week.

Boyette is accused of killing three people including Peggy Phillips Broz, a native of Lanett. Broz was killed at her home in Milton, Alabama. The suspect Boyette is also believed to have killed two others nearby.

On Monday it is believed Boyette shot and injured a lady near Pensacola, Florida, and then stole her 2006 Chevrolet Caliber. A 2006 white Caliber is believed to be parked at the West Point Motel. Sources say the two are holed up in one of the motel’s rooms and currently are in a standoff with police from multiple agencies.

