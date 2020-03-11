Chambers County Prepares Census

By John C. West

Registration for the 2020 Census will soon begin in Chambers County. The County Commission is asking for all residents to take part.

According to the County Commission, census cards will be mailed out March 11-12. Residents can also register online at census.alabama.gov.



County Attorney Skip McCoy stressed the need for registration during the County Commission meeting Monday afternoon.



“In 2010 we felt like the census totals were smaller than they should have been for Chambers County,” McCoy said. “In 2020 the Chambers County Commission is challenging the people of Chambers County to go out and focus on getting the census cards turned in.”



McCoy also spoke of the effects and benefits that census registration has for Alabama and Chambers County.



“This will help us in a number of ways,” McCoy continued. “One is that Alabama currently has 7 congressional districts. If our numbers do not stack up high enough we have the possibility of losing one of our congressional districts which would be horrible.”



“We need the people to be in a position to voice their beliefs and their thoughts for Chambers County. So I think the good citizens will rally behind that and actually come forward and have their registrations done.”



McCoy also said “This will give you the opportunity to register your household and list the names of your people. Actually with each person who is listed in the census, this will translate to $1,600 per individual that is noted.” The money raised through the census will go towards health care programs, education, housing assistance, and infrastructure development.



Residents will be able to respond to the census online, by phone, or by mail. Residents can go to census.alabama.gov for details.