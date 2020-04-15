Chambers County Probate Judge 2019 Annual Report

The following is the annual report of the Chambers County Probate Office. When I campaigned for the office of Probate Judge, I found that there was a fair number of citizens that were not aware of the duties of the Probate Judge, and the various functions of the Probate Office. I feel that it is my duty as your Probate Judge to report to the citizens as to what your Probate Office is doing. In our promise to be open and transparent I also promised to keep you informed with periodic reports. The following report covers calendar year 2019.

On a personal note I want to thank our citizens for their tremendous support during my first year as your Probate Judge! I also want to thank my Chief Clerk Nanette Brooks, and all of the Probate Office Team; in Lafayette; Tag Clerk Supervisor Yolanda Drake-Trice; Tag Clerks Tela Danford, Stephanie Edmonds, Elizabeth Abner, Drivers License Clerk Chasity Foreman, Recording Clerk Katina Borders, and Accounting Clerk Kira Wright Bradley. Our Team at the Lanett Annex; Lead Clerk Theresa McDonald, Tag Clerks Stephen Phillips, Nikki Dobbs, and Driver’s License Clerk Annie Wright. This staff has worked really hard to make sure you get the friendly professional service you deserve, and continually strive to assure your business with the Probate Office as pleasant as possible.

The Duties of The Probate Judge:

• Wills and Estates

• Adoptions

• Guardianships & Conservatorships

• Mental Health Involuntary Commitment cases

• Eminent Domain/Land Condemnation cases

• Change of Name

• Legitimation of Children



Many of the judicial functions of the Probate Judge’s Office are actually administrative. These duties are judicial because they require a decision by a judicial officer, who is the Probate Judge. All judicial decisions by the Probate Judge have the same validity as a general court of law and can be appealed to a higher court. The Probate Judge has the judicial authority to admit wills to probate, appoint executors and issue letters testamentary, appoint administrators in intestate estates, as well as to replace or remove any of the above.



• Issues Vehicle Registrations

• Titles

• Issues Business License

• Records Marriage License

• Annexations

• Issues Boat Registrations

• Issues Manufactured Home Registrations

• Issues Conservation and Privilege License

• Appoint Notary Public

• Chief Election Official for County

This report will be broken down into transactions made at the Lafayette Courthouse Office, and transactions made at The Lanett Annex Office.

Lafayette Courthouse:

Adoption Hearings: 35

Probate Hearings: 186

Business License Issued: 687

Motor Vehicle Registrations Issued by Internet: 490

Motor Vehicle Registrations in Office: 13,434

Titles: 1,021

Vouchers: 212

Manufactured Home Registrations: 13

Boat Registrations: 330

Other Record Registrations: 249

Other Records: 758

Lafayette Courthouse Total Records Processed / Issued 13,434

Lafayette Courthouse Total Citizens Served in Person: 8,671

Lanett Annex:

Registration of Vehicle by Internet: 5

Titles by Internet: 1

Business License: 284

Motor Vehicle Registrations: 28,962

Titles: 3,179

Vouchers: 706

Boat Registrations: 1,114

Manufactured Home Registrations: 18

Other Records: 776

Other Registrations: 600

Lanett Annex Total Records Processed / Issued: 35,651

Lanett Annex Total Citizens Served in Person: 18,936

Total Records Processed / Issued by Both Offices: 52,845

Total Citizens Served in Person by Both Locations: 27,607

Your Probate Office Handled $4,893,726.34 in Funds and $22,774.00 in Probate Fees.



Thank you once again for allowing me to serve as your Probate Judge! If you have any questions concerning this report please contact me at 334-864-2495. If I, or the Probate Office can be of service to you, or if you have any concerns please do not hesitate to contact us.



Respectfully Submitted,

Paul Story