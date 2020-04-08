Chambers County Releases Education Plan for Students

Following Alabama Governor Kay Ivey’s recent announcement that public schools statewide would remain closed for the balance of the current academic year, teachers, administrators, and support staff have been collaborating to determine a plan for providing the best possible outcome for students. Those discussions resulted in the following conclusions.



“We do not want people to think of this time as ‘homeschooling,’” said Chambers County School Superintendent Dr. Kelli Hodge. “We will be providing resources for those who want to use them, but no one is required to do so.”



“Parents of students without access to a computer can check out Chromebooks beginning Monday, April 6, between the hours of 8:00 and 11:00 a.m. and from 1:00 until 4:00 p.m. in their respective time zones,” Hodge added. “Only parents or guardians can check these items out.”

Chromebook check out dates and locations are:

Monday, April 6 – LaFayette High School

Tuesday, April 7 – Valley High School

Wednesday, April 8 – J. P. Powell Middle School, Five Points School, and Huguley Elementary

Thursday, April 9 – W. F. Burns Middle School

Friday, April 10 – Eastside Elementary, Fairfax Elementary, and for students at Bob Harding-Shawmut and Lafayette Lanier Elementary, check outs will be done at Bob Harding-Shawmut for both schools.

“Anyone who cannot come during the scheduled times should call the school principal to make an appointment for check out. Also, parents with more than one child can check out their Chromebooks from one location. For those without transportation, we will make arrangements for delivery,” said Hodge.

“Again, this at-home instruction is being offered for those who want it, but it is not mandatory,” Hodge continued. “In addition, any child without access to a computer or the internet will be provided paper copies of the instructional material.”



All students’ grades are being averaged using the first 3 nine weeks. This will be the final grade for each course, as one of the options provided by the State Department of Education. If a student is failing in any subject, parents will be contacted by the teacher and offered the opportunity to bring the grade up to passing.



Senior grades and credits are currently being audited. If the student is passing and has earned all credits, they are done. Any senior who is failing a course required for graduation will be given the opportunity to get back on track.



Any student who has been in Virtual School or who is enrolled in an ACCESS course (including seniors) must log in and complete those courses in their entirety. This was a directive from the State Department of Education and not a local decision.



Special education and related services will continue for students with disabilities based on each student’s Individual Education Program (IEP). These services will be provided through various instructional delivery methods.



“We do not want to add to the stress level for any parent,” said Hodge. “We only want to offer educational resources to all who are interested, while making sure we give students who are currently performing below their academic requirements the opportunity to catch up.”