Chambers County Rodeo Arena received funds

2On Wednesday of last week, state officials were in LaFayette to present a check in the amount of $22,415.86 to cover the costs of some improvements at the Chambers County Rodeo Arena. Members of the Chambers County 4-H Southern Cross drill team are shown above holding the facsimile check. They include Emily Kilpat#rick, Kyndal Bowling, Jamie Clark, Alexis Smith and five-year-old Emily Sanders. Rick Smith, their coach, is in the background. Other members of the team not shown are Kelsey Smith, Brooke Slay, Jessica Kendrick and Hailey Johnson. At left are District 37 State Rep. Bob Fincher and Chambers County Commissioner Joe Blanks; on the right are Chris Langley, vice chairman of Coosa Valley Resource Conservation and Development Council and State Sen. Gerald Dial. The funds will cover the costs of an expansion of the existing cattlemen’s building, some new lighting fixtures and other upgrades. (Photo by Wayne Clark)