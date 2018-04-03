Home News Chambers County Rodeo returns this weekend
News
By Alton Mitchell
Correspondent

The cowboys and cowgirls are saddling up and preparing to head to Chambers County this weekend to entertain local crowds in an annual event that has become symbolic of the LaFayette community, as the 22nd annual Chambers County Sheriff’s Rodeo rolls into town.

The annual Sheriff Rodeo is an event that was started in 1996 by Sheriff Sid Lockhart. Sheriff Lockhart organized the rodeo as a means to generate revenue for equipment needed by the sheriff’s department that did not fit into the limits of the budget. The inaugural event proved highly successful and quickly became an annual event which continues to grow each year.

The Chambers County Rodeo will kick off on April 6th.

 

This year’s event is the 22nd annual Sheriff’s Rodeo being held at the Chambers County Agricultural Center in LaFayette. The rodeo is scheduled for two days kicking off Friday April 6th at 7:00 pm. Central time. The show continues into Saturday when again the action kicks off at 7:00 p.m.

There is an admission fee for entry into the rodeo. Adults ages 13 and up can gain admission for $12. Children ages 4-12 will be granted entry for a $7 fee and children ages 3 and under will not be required to pay an admission fee. The admission fees are the same as they were last year.

The rodeo this year is slightly earlier than it was over the past two years. In 2017, the rodeo was held in mid-May. The year before it was held in mid-April. Despite the earlier date this year the rodeo is guaranteed to grasp the attention of attendees of all ages and backgrounds. There is no word on what spectacular highlights this year’s show will feature, but in the past the show has showcased national rodeo acts and even an appearance from the United States Army Silver Wings Parachute team.

slandon
