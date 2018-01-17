Home News Chambers County Sheriff Lockhart announces candidacy
Chambers County Sheriff Lockhart announces candidacy
By Alton Mitchell
Correspondent

On Friday, Chambers County Sheriff Sid Lockhart announced his candidacy to seek a seventh term as Sheriff in Chambers County and presented an impressive resume

Sheriff Sid Lockhart
and list of accomplishments that have unfolded in his past terms as he enters the race to serve Chambers County citizens once more.

Headlining his resume is the 41-years of law enforcement experience Sheriff Lockhart carries with him. Through those 41-years of service he has served as Sheriff of Chambers County for 24. During those 24 years several additions to the Sheriffs office has been seen under Sheriff Lockhart’s watch to include; K-9 unit with two narcotic detection/tracking dogs, an underwater search and recovery team, and aviation unit, and a long list of other accomplishments.

Sheriff Lockhart has also focused on numerous community enriching programs to include; a women’s self defense course, firearms safety course for women, and the annual Sheriffs Rodeo. The election is set for June 5th, 2018.

