Chambers County students attend conference

Chambers County students Jacob Brown, Marylisa Cole and Wyatt Cain sharpened

leadership skills during the Alfa Youth Leadership Conference at the 4-H

Center in Columbiana Sept. 30-Oct 1. The annual leadership workshop is for

9th-10th graders. Brown and Cain attend Chambers Academy, while Cole is a

student at Chambers County Career Technical Center. They were sponsored by

the Chambers County Farmers Federation. From left are the Alabama Farmers

Federation’s Mike Tidwell, Cain, Brown and Cole.

