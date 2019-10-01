Home Around Town Chambers County students attend conference
Chambers County students attend conference

Chambers County students Jacob Brown, Marylisa Cole and Wyatt Cain sharpened
leadership skills during the Alfa Youth Leadership Conference at the 4-H
Center in Columbiana Sept. 30-Oct 1. The annual leadership workshop is for
9th-10th graders. Brown and Cain attend Chambers Academy, while Cole is a
student at Chambers County Career Technical Center. They were sponsored by
the Chambers County Farmers Federation. From left are the Alabama Farmers
Federation’s Mike Tidwell, Cain, Brown and Cole.

The LaFayette Sun
