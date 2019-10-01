Chambers County students attend conference
Chambers County students Jacob Brown, Marylisa Cole and Wyatt Cain sharpened
leadership skills during the Alfa Youth Leadership Conference at the 4-H
Center in Columbiana Sept. 30-Oct 1. The annual leadership workshop is for
9th-10th graders. Brown and Cain attend Chambers Academy, while Cole is a
student at Chambers County Career Technical Center. They were sponsored by
the Chambers County Farmers Federation. From left are the Alabama Farmers
Federation’s Mike Tidwell, Cain, Brown and Cole.