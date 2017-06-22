Chambers County unemployment drops to 3.7%

By Alton Mitchell

The Alabama Department of Labor has released its latest unemployment estimates for the month of May. The latest preliminary data released from the agency shows that Chambers County has dropped once again in its unemployment rates and those rates are among the lowest in the state of Alabama.

Through the majority of 2017 Chambers County has been on a downward trend in its unemployment numbers as the state of Alabama has also enjoyed the same benefit statewide. Chambers County’s latest unemployment estimates show that the County is lower than the state average for unemployment and brighter things are on the horizon.

Data shows that Chambers County has dropped to an unemployment rate of 3.7% for the month of March 2017. That figure is down from 3.9% in the month of May. Overall that 3.7% represents 566 job seekers in Chambers County who are actively searching for work, but unable to find employment at this time. Those 566 individuals are down from 598 in the month of April. And down greatly from the same period 12 months ago when the county had an unemployment rate of 5.1% or 768 individuals without work, but actively seeking employment.

In Chambers County the present employment rate is 14,725 individuals who are working in the current market. The figures in Chambers County are below the state average for the month which show Alabama had a unemployment rate of 4.9% which is down from 5.4% in the month of April. Statewide the suburban community of Shelby County south of Birmingham continues to have the lowest unemployment rate in the state. Shelby County is reporting an unemployment rate of 3.1% in the month of May.

The County with the greatest unemployment rate is Wilcox County in west Alabama. The County has reported an unemployment rate of 10.9%. Wilcox County is the only county in Alabama to report a double digit unemployment rate. In East Alabama Chambers County leads the way with one of the lowest unemployment rates in the region. Neighboring Counties have reported lower unemployment rates, but Chambers County leads the pack with its 3.7% unemployment rate.

Lee County to the south reported an unemployment rate of 3.8% or 2,731 individuals in the county without employment in May. Randolph County to the north has reported a rate of 4.0% which represents 371 persons without work. Neighboring Tallapoosa County shows a rate comparable to Lee County at 3.8% or about 698 persons without work in that County.

The unemployment rate in Chambers County may drop in the coming months as two employers in the county are seeking to fill positions this week at their job fairs. The first will be held by WestRock which is looking to fill positions on Wednesday June 21st at the Valley Community Center from 4 p.m.-8 p.m. Eastern Time. Norbord will host a job fair on Thursday June 22 from 4 p.m.-8 p.m. Eastern Time at the Valley Sportsplex. More information about the open positons and job fair requirements can be found by visiting the Chambers County Development Authority’s page.