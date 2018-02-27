Chambers County, Valley to partner in recycling

By Alton Mitchell

Correspondent

The Chambers County Commission, Chambers County Highway Department, and city of Valley are partnering once again to host an electronic recycling drive to help clean up Chambers County. The event which was called a success last year is on tap once again for this April as commission members are anxious the event will yield a bigger turnout than it did in its inaugural year.

Last April, rain fell on a four-day drive held at the Chambers County Highway Department in LaFayette but did not dampen the efforts to help get some unused electronics off the streets of Chambers County and save room in the local landfill. Organizers do believe the weather did play a role in some residents not bringing out unused electronics.

Last year a total of 18 pallets of electronics were successfully collected. Those pallets were compiled of items that included 73 computers or television monitors, 9 computers, 3 VCR or DVD style devices, 38 printer or fax machines, and 6 microwaves.

This year’s collection will again be held at the Chambers County Highway Department in LaFayette. The days of the drive are April 9th through April 12th. Collection times will be from 7:00 a.m. central time to 4 p.m. central time.

Residents are encouraged to bring out unused electronics during the collection period, so they can be recycled and keep additional space open in the landfill or not end up in local ditches or waterways. More information will be released by organizers as the event draws closer. The event is a countywide drive and residents throughout Chambers County are encouraged to bring unwanted electronics to the highway department for collection.