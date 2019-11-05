Chambers Falls to 3A Bessemer

Photo By Ashley Oliver – Braxton Allen gains yardage against Bessemer

Photo By Ashley Oliver – Head Coach, Jason Allen, strategizes with the team

By Ashley Oliver- Correspondent

The Rebels knew they would have their hands full when 3A Bessemer Academy was added as the last game of the regular season. In a 42-20 upset, the Chambers Academy Rebels fought to the end; demonstrating the good sportsmanship and athleticism we have come to see from the team. The loss, although heartbreaking, might be what the Rebels need to get mentally and physically prepared for next week’s playoff game against Jackson Academy. “It was a tough night for our guys against a very good Bessemer team. They had a really good tailback that gave us trouble with his speed and a really good defensive end we had trouble blocking” stated Head Coach, Jason Allen. “I thought we were right there until the last two minutes of the first half when we gave up a touchdown return on a kickoff and we turned it over deep in our own territory on a backwards pass. That was a 14 point swing that we could not overcome. I thought we played well offensively and moved the ball well all night but had the two turnovers that really hurt. Defensively, we have to tackle better going forward and into the playoffs. Our team is beat up a little right now so the off week couldn’t have come at a better time”.

Defensively Braxton Allen and Brody Smoot each had 6 tackles and a quarterback sack. Dean Sheffield also had 6 tackles. Gavin Kight had 4 tackles and Hayden Hurst and Payton Allen each had 3 tackles in the loss. Offensively, Quarterback Payton Allen was 5 for 10 passing for 84 yards; throwing 2 interceptions. Payton Allen rushed for 157 yards on 18 quarterback keepers and scored 1 touchdown. Braxton Allen rushed for 100 yards on 22 carries and scored 2 touchdowns.



The Rebels will host Jackson Academy in the 1st round of the state playoffs at home on November 8th with kickoff scheduled for 7:00 pm. Jackson is currently 4-5 on the season, having suffered losses to Abbeville, Crenshaw, South Choctaw and Southern.