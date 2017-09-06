Chambers residents prove generous Hundreds donate to Harvey victims

Hundreds of residents from across Chambers County made their way to King’s Car Corner on Fob James Drive in Valley early Friday morning. Residents from across the region brought supplies needed for relief efforts along the Texas and Louisiana coast following the massive devastation caused last week by Hurricane Harvey.

As daylight broke on Friday morning the tail end of Tropical Storm Harvey kept light showers across Chambers County. The power of the once massive category 4 storm was not displayed locally, but the overwhelming power of the hearts of Chambers County residents was well above any categorized ranking scale.

The event organized by the Chambers County Sheriff’s Department, The April Ross Show, Gator Kincade, and King Ford began at 9:00 a.m. on Friday morning. Upon its start volunteers had two trailers ready to receive relief supplies. As the event opened cars and trucks began arriving carrying relief supplies that ranged from bottle water to pet food. Only an hour and a half into the event the first trailer loaded with water had been filled.

By the close of the Hurricane relief drive on Friday volunteers had collected three trailers full of supplies that included; bottle water, non-perishable food items, bleach, paper towels, toothpaste, soap, pet food, baby items, and many others. A second drive is scheduled for Tuesday before the items collected head to the Houston area on Wednesday morning.

The Houston, Texas area was damaged heavily from flooding caused by Hurricane Harvey. The storm was the worst to hit the mainland United States in nearly a decade. As of Monday, the death toll in Houston had topped 60, but was anticipated to continue to grow as flood waters receded further.

Officials organizing the event seemed eager to assist those in need in Houston and the gulf coast. Several drives continue across the area that range from supply drives to blood drives.