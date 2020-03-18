Chambers School District postpones food service training

The Chambers County School District has postponed its annual training for the Summer Food Service Program benefiting area youth up to the age of 18. The training was originally scheduled for March 24 at Bob Harding-Shawmut Elementary School and March 25 at the Central Office Training Room.



“These training schedules had already been distributed via email prior to the scheduled systemwide shutdown due to concerns about the spread of COVID-19, commonly known as coronavirus,” said Montray Thompson, Director of the Child Nutrition Program. “Once the new dates have been determined, that information will be distributed in the same manner.”

The federally funded Summer Food Service Program provides a healthy breakfast and lunch for all qualified participants between the dates of June 1 and July 24, 2020.



Meanwhile, all parents of children currently enrolled in Chambers County Schools were sent a telephone survey Monday morning asking if they wished for their child/children to continue receiving school provided meals during the upcoming district closure from March 19 through April 6, 2020.



“Based on the results of that survey, we will determine what we need to do for making sure all students wishing to participate have access to daily meals,” said Chambers County School Superintendent Dr. Kelli Hodge. “Specific information will be released as soon as possible.”