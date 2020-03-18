Home News School Chambers Schools Decides to Close Early
Chambers Schools Decides to Close Early

Chambers Schools Decides to Close Early

Closures, cancellations dominate local landscape

Chambers County school officials have decided to begin their scheduled temporary shutdown early, and therefore the period of school closings to stem the spread of COVID-19 will begin at the end of the school day today, Tuesday, March 17, 2020, and continue at least until April 6, 2020.

“On Monday, we had a system wide absentee rate of 59 percent, and by this morning, only about 20 percent of our total student population showed up for classes,” said Chambers County School Superintendent Dr. Kelli Hodge. “Parents were given an option to keep their children home this week without penalty, and it appears that the vast majority chose that plan of action.”

“Though schools and even our central office facility will not be open for business as usual, we will continue to communicate with each other and the general public regarding our function as directed by health professionals and government officials,” Hodge added. “Meanwhile, we urge parents and guardians to follow all guidelines issued for the protection of public safety without fail, and we pray this crisis shows signs of decline in the near future.”

