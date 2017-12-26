Chambers unemployment crawls upward in Nov.

By Alton Mitchell

Correspondent

The Alabama Department of Labor has released its latest unemployment estimates for the month of November. While the state average itself declined in the month of November, growth in area Counties remained stagnant or increased slightly.

Chambers County was one of the Alabama Counties to see an increase in unemployment figures in the month of November. The unemployment rate in Chambers County rose from 3.4% in October to an estimated 3.5% in the month of November.

The Department of Labor reports in Chambers County there were a total of 533 individuals in the county without work in November, but actively seeking employment. The county had a total labor force of 14,902 individuals employed in the county in the month of November.

While Chambers County saw a small increase the numbers still remained lower than last year’s figures. During the same period last year Chambers County had 775 residents out of work. Those residents gave Chambers County an unemployment rate of 5.1% during the same period last year.

Some neighboring Counties also saw small increases in unemployment figures. Randolph County to the north saw its unemployment rate rise from 3.5% in October to 3.6% in November. Tallapoosa County also saw a small increase rising from 3.4% in October to 3.5% in the month of November. Lee County to the south saw its unemployment figures remain stagnant during the October to November period at a rate of 3.2% for both months.

The statewide average for the month of November was reported at 3.5%. The lowest unemployment rate was reported in the Birmingham suburb of Shelby County which saw its rate remain the same from October at 2.6%. The highest unemployment rate was reported in Wilcox County to the west of Montgomery where and unemployment rate of 9.3%. The rate was up from 8.9% in the month of October.

All of Alabama’s larger population centers reported increases in unemployment during the month of November. Mobile the states third largest city reported the highest rate which was reported at 4.6%. A figure that was up .3% from 4.3% in the month of October.

The state of Alabama may see another minor increase in the first months of 2018 as unemployment claims typically rise as seasonal hiring ceases near Christmas holiday and temporary workers are laid off.