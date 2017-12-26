Home News Chambers unemployment crawls upward in Nov.
News
Top Stories
0

Chambers unemployment crawls upward in Nov.

0
0

Chambers unemployment crawls upward in Nov.

now playing

Chief Federal Judge Rebukes Attorneys For Delay Requests In Houston Flood Case

12-27-17 Pastor delivers Christmas Gifts to those in need DSC_1232
now playing

Church showers gifts on Hosanna Home residents

$500 reward offered for Dollar General thief

New year expected to have chilly start

Head Start students decorated courthouse tree

Troup police offer $1k reward for suspects

SUSCC students participate in tech challenge

200 jobs to be created by food plant

12-27-17 Lafayette High Grads
now playing

Two graduate early from LHS

12-27-17 Humor by Bill Frazer 03
now playing

Humor - Safety Considerations For The New Year

By Alton Mitchell
Correspondent

The Alabama Department of Labor has released its latest unemployment estimates for the month of November. While the state average itself declined in the month of November, growth in area Counties remained stagnant or increased slightly.

Chambers County was one of the Alabama Counties to see an increase in unemployment figures in the month of November. The unemployment rate in Chambers County rose from 3.4% in October to an estimated 3.5% in the month of November.

The Department of Labor reports in Chambers County there were a total of 533 individuals in the county without work in November, but actively seeking employment. The county had a total labor force of 14,902 individuals employed in the county in the month of November.

While Chambers County saw a small increase the numbers still remained lower than last year’s figures. During the same period last year Chambers County had 775 residents out of work. Those residents gave Chambers County an unemployment rate of 5.1% during the same period last year.
Some neighboring Counties also saw small increases in unemployment figures. Randolph County to the north saw its unemployment rate rise from 3.5% in October to 3.6% in November. Tallapoosa County also saw a small increase rising from 3.4% in October to 3.5% in the month of November. Lee County to the south saw its unemployment figures remain stagnant during the October to November period at a rate of 3.2% for both months.

The statewide average for the month of November was reported at 3.5%. The lowest unemployment rate was reported in the Birmingham suburb of Shelby County which saw its rate remain the same from October at 2.6%. The highest unemployment rate was reported in Wilcox County to the west of Montgomery where and unemployment rate of 9.3%. The rate was up from 8.9% in the month of October.

All of Alabama’s larger population centers reported increases in unemployment during the month of November. Mobile the states third largest city reported the highest rate which was reported at 4.6%. A figure that was up .3% from 4.3% in the month of October.

The state of Alabama may see another minor increase in the first months of 2018 as unemployment claims typically rise as seasonal hiring ceases near Christmas holiday and temporary workers are laid off.

Related posts:

  1. Unemployment up 0.2% in Chambers County
  2. Chambers unemployment drops significantly
  3. Chambers County unemployment drops to 3.7%
  4. Chambers County unemployment takes a dip
slandon
Related Posts
12-27-17 Pastor delivers Christmas Gifts to those in need DSC_1232

Church showers gifts on Hosanna Home residents

slandon 0

$500 reward offered for Dollar General thief

slandon 0

New year expected to have chilly start

slandon 0
Copyright 2016, The LaFayette Sun
Close

Share this video