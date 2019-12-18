Home News Featured Stories Chambley, Ashmore Fail to Qualify for Primary
Chambley, Ashmore Fail to Qualify for Primary

Casey Chambley, independent candidate.

The Chambers County Superintendent race has been full of twists and turns early on. Friday afternoon it was announced that two of the candidates would not appear on the primary election ballot.

Casey Chambley, a Republican candidate and Winford Ashmore, a Democratic candidate both learned that they would not qualify for their party’s tickets. This left only current superintendent, Kelly Hodge, as the only candidate that qualified.

According to the Alabama Secretary of State office, any person attempting to run for superintendent must have a signed certificate from the state superintendent of education proving they hold a certification of administration and supervision. The certificate was due to be turned in to the Chambers County Probate Judge’s office by Dec 12th. According to Chambers County Probate Office neither Chambley nor Ashmore provided the necessary documentation by the deadline.

Sources say that Chambley’s intention is to stay in the Chamber County School Superintendent race and run on an independent ticket.

