CHAMPIONS LaFayette Youngsters Post Undefeated Seasons

CHAMPIONS LaFayette Youngsters Post Undefeated Seasons

2019 Lafayette Peewee Football 5 &6 YEAR OLD celebrated their undefeated season and Championship win over Beauregard Saturday
2019 Lafayette Peewee Football 11 & 12 YEAR OLD celebrated their undeafeated season and Championship win over Beulah
Coach Rampey and his son Jordan after the Championship Win.
Coach William and his MVP Tae Lloyd after the Championship Win on Saturday

LaFayette Youth Football 11-12 year old and the 5-6 year old participated in the Central Alabama Youth Football League championship game at Ladonia Field in

Phenix City, AL on last Saturday.

Both teams were victorious on Saturday and are now 2019 champions of the Central Alabama Youth Football League.
The 5-6 year old team won 36-13 and the 11-12 year old team won 34-20.

It was a great year for both teams with the 5-6 year old team and 11-12 year old team both posting undefeated records for the season.

The LaFayette Sun
