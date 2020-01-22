Funeral services for Charlene Meadows Brown, age 56, of Lineville will be held on Friday, January 17, 2020, at 12:00 noon at Highway Methodist Church at 12255 County Rd 65, Roanoke, AL 36274, with Pastor Wes Gunn officiating. Burial will follow in Highway Memorial Gardens with Benefield Funeral Home of Wedowee in charge of arrangements.



The family will receive friends at the church from 10:30 AM-12:00 noon on Friday before services begin.



Mrs. Brown passed away Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at Tanner Medical Center in Carrollton, Georgia.



Survivors include her husband of 33 years, Sidney C. Brown of Lineville; one daughter, Erica Woody of Opelika; one son, Will Brown of Dothan; two grandchildren, Giaxon Woody and Kaiden Woody; one sister, Gayle Stevens of Leesburg; one brother, Ted Meadows of Flowery Branch, GA; cousin, Robin Sims Rogers of Opelika; and numerous other relative.



Pallbearers will be Matthew Meadows, Hunter Meadows, Joshua Meadows, Zach Stevens, Perry Stevens, and Tyler Burns.



A Lineville resident, Mrs. Brown was born in Alexander City on July 30, 1963, the daughter of Charles Theodore and Virginia Sims Meadows. She was Baptist by faith and worked as a loan underwriter for BanCorpSouth. Mrs. Brown was preceded in death by her parents.



The family prefers that donations be made to one of the following: Ronald McDonald House at 1700 4th Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35233-1810; Children’s Hospital of Birmingham at 1600 7th Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35233; St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital at 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; or the Highway Methodist Church Cemetery Fund c/o Gary Spears at 9887 County Road 65, Roanoke, AL 36274, but flowers will be accepted.



