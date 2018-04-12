Child abuse prevention highlighted

By Alton Mitchell

Correspondent

The Chambers County Commission issued a proclamation during its Monday afternoon meeting designating the month of April as Child Abuse Prevention month in Chambers County. Chambers County joins other municipalities across the nation in the annual tradition that allows community support as a way to combat child abuse.

As the proclamation was read during the Monday meeting the number of cases of child abuse case in hambers County last year came to light. In 2017 there were a total of 76 child abuse reports investigated and sent for prosecution in Chambers County last year. Those numbers are local, but national numbers show that 1 in 4 girls become the victim of child abuse and 1 in 5 boys find themselves as child abuse victims.

As the proclamation was read it was also noted that the public needs to be aware of child abuse in the area. Events this month are set to bring light to child abuse in the community. Those events include a balloon release set for Friday afternoon at 2:30 and the upcoming arrival of 76 pinwheels that will pop up on the lawns of the County Courthouse to indicate all the 2017 victims of child abuse in Chambers County.