Child exploitation operation nabs 12

By Alton Mitchell

Correspondent

A total of 76 people were arrested in a multi-state operation nicknamed Operation Southern Impact II. The coordinated operation aimed at arresting individuals who were believed to possess and distribute child pornography in a sexually exploiting way were targeted for arrest. Those arrested netted twelve Alabama residents and thirty-four Georgia residents behind bars. The arrest included two individuals from East Alabama.

According to information released from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation a total of 222 law enforcement agencies across eight states participated in the two-day investigative operation that included warrant executions, undercover operations, and arrests in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, and West Virginia. The operations last week followed more than four months of investigation by various agencies.

The investigation netted two residents from Alabama for arrest. They have been identified as Timothy Haughery of Opelika. Haughery faces charges to include one county of dissemination of child pornography and four counts of possession of child pornography. Investigators also arrested Bobby Guy of Dadeville. Guy was charged with violation of the Alabama state sex offender registration and notification act.

In addition to the local arrest investigators made arrests in Montgomery. Charles Salter of Montgomery faces 10 counts of dissemination of child pornography. Arrests were also made in Silverhill, Enterprise, Birmingham, Adger, Pinson, and Lucedale, Mississippi. The list of charges of those individuals vary.

During the investigation there were a total of 76 arrests of individuals aged 17 to 72. The suspects arrested in the cases had various occupations to include postal service worker, daycare administrator, pastor, magician, and a small business owner. The operations included 136 search warrants resulting in the seizure of 1,255 digital devices, including 235 mobile phones.