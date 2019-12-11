Christmas Parade Runs Through Lanett, Valley Thursday

Valley High School Band marching last year’s parade.

Local Business JC Colley Trucking with their Polar Express float.

Valley and Lanett will host their annual Christmas Parade this Thursday 6 pm est. Lining up will start at 3pm in the parking area beside Cherry Valley Shopping Center in Lanett. There will be floats, marching bands and many local businesses participating.



This year’s Grand Marshall will be Shelvie Givorns, owner of Valleys family owned grocery store. The Mayors of Lanett, West Point and and Valley will lead off the parade. Old Saint Nick will be spotted at the end of the parade.



The parade will head out of the parking lot onto North 12th Street the go west on 4th Ave in West Point, then it will turn West on 10th Street between Point University J Smith Lanier Academic Center and the Scott Performance Hall.



The Parade will then make a right onto West 3rd Ave in front of Capital City Bank and continue through the downtown area of West Point and cross the state line into Lanett.



The Parade will proceed then on it’s main stretch through Lanett and Valley and stop at the Wal-Mart parking lot.