Christmas parade winners announced
Christmas parade winners announced

Christmas parade winners announced

The 2017 Christmas Parade winners are:
1st place Business category – EAMC Lanier
2nd place Business category – Apartments at the Venue
3rd place Business category – …
Zaxby’s and Steak n’ Shake
1st place School category – Chambers County Career Tech 
2nd place School category – Piedmont Motorsports
3rd place School category- Acts Academy
1st place Community category – Pediatric Associates
2nd place Community category – Chattahoochee Fuller Center 
3rd place Community category – Yellow Hammer Fastpitch

