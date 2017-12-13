Christmas parade winners announced
00
1st place Business category – EAMC Lanier
2nd place Business category – Apartments at the Venue
3rd place Business category – …
Zaxby’s and Steak n’ Shake
1st place School category – Chambers County Career Tech
2nd place School category – Piedmont Motorsports
3rd place School category- Acts Academy
1st place Community category – Pediatric Associates
2nd place Community category – Chattahoochee Fuller Center
3rd place Community category – Yellow Hammer Fastpitch