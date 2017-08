“They’re cute, they’re cuddly, and some are just a bit… Catty”

CHS will be running a “Desperate House Cats” marathon all week long! It has been raining cats and dogs at CHS recently and we are trying to clear out room for new kitties to be put up for adoption. To help create room, all of our cats and kittens currently up for adoption will have a discounted adoption fee of $35 this week Monday 8/14/17 through Saturday 8/19/17.

This fee still includes FELV/FIV testing, age appropriate vaccines, deworming, and spay/neuter.