Church Happenings 1-10-18

Powell Chapel

Come out and knock on our door. We are waiting for you here at Powell Chapel United Methodist Church where Rev Dr Randy B Kelley is our Pastor. Sunday School is at 9:45am and church service starts at 11:15am. We will welcome your presence here.

Mt. Calvary Baptist Church

Rev Gary Dixon Pastor will celebrate Annual Men Day on Sunday, January 28, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. CST. The guest speaker for this occasion is Rev Corey Hughley, pastor of the Mt. Sinai Baptist Church of Waverly; AL. Everyone is invited to come worship with us.

Saint Luke AME Church – Opelika

Rev. Monique Summers, Pastor

Church Phone #: (334) 749 – 1690

Weekly Announcements

Church School: Sundays @ 9:30 am CT

Worship Service: Sundays @ 11: 00 am CT

Bible Study: Wednesday @ 6:00 pm CT

St. Luke AME Church

In the Name of Love Community Outreach Ministries:

Feeding Ministry, Tuesdays from 6 pm – 7 pm CST each week eat a free meal with us open to the public

Computer Lab, open Tuesdays and Wednesdays each week from 5 pm – 7 pm CST

Hopewell

Missionary Baptist

Prayer Breakfast on Saturday January 27 2018, 9:00 am CST. Rev. Douglas Jones,

Pastor. Guest Speaker Deacon Brent Meadows of new Mt. Sellers Baptist Church.

Guest Choir- New Mt. Sellers Male Choir

Disciples Temple Church

Has services each Sunday except 5th. Church Bible School is at 9am Worship hour is at 9:45 am. Everyone is welcome to praise God.

Greater Pine

Hall Missionary Baptist Church

Welcome to the 8th Anniversary of the Chosen One in Penton Al. January 20th, 2018, 5CST. Rev. Rodney M Thomas Sr. Pastor Host: The Star Wonders Worship Leader: Bro. Sylvester McPherson All choirs, groups and soloist are welcome

St John United Methodist Church

Julia Marbury, Pastor. There will be a business meeting Sunday, Jan 14, 2018, immediately after morning worship service. All members are encouraged to attend.

Galilee Missionary Baptist Church

at 2259 County Road 290 Opelika, AL announce the 11th Pastoral Anniversary Celebration for our Pastor, Rev Rodney Jones & First Lady Earnestine Jones on January 28, 2018. Rev Stanley Roberts of Lanett, AL will deliver the message at 10:30 a.m. CST during the morning service and Rev. Dr. Curtis Green, Pastor of The City of Refuge Church of Decatur, GA is the guest speaker at 2:00 p.m. CST.

Theme: “The Preacher Priority” 1 Corinthians 1:17. As we reflect on the impact of our great leader and his family, we invite everyone to join us on this day for a such blessed occasion.

ANTIOCH BAPTIST CHURCH

Churches please make the following announcement in your religious section, Wednesday Jan 10, 2018, you are cordially invited to the Bowen East District Laymen’s Annual New Year’s Resolution Program to be held at the Antioch Baptist Church where Rev. Calvin Marshall is the pastor, Friday, January 12, 2018 at 6pm CST Rev. Marshall will also be the speaker. Thank you Lanny Davis, President.