Church Happenings 1-11-17

PLEASANT GROVE AME CHURCH #1

Empowerment Bible Study Stewardship Conference will be held every Tuesday at 6 p.m. CDT. Dial-in 712-775-7300 Meeting ID.: 118 452. At the scheduled date and time of the meeting, dial into the conference line. When prompted, enter the meeting ID followed by the pound key (#). Sponsored by Pleasant Grove AME Church, 1 Miller Road, Seale. Rev. Monique Summers, pastor.

ANTIOCH MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH

The pastor of Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, Rev. Calvin Marshall will be teaching on WPCH 1310 on the 1st and 3rd Saturday of each month at 8:00 am CST.

*****

Sunday School ~~~ 9:30 A.M. (CST)

Worship Service ~~~ 11:00 a.m. (CST). Everyone is welcome to join us for Sunday School and Worship Service each Sunday.

CHOSEN GENERATION WORSHIP CENTER

Teen and Young Adult Bible Study is held every Wednesday Night at 6:00 p.m. CST at Chosen Generation Worship Center Int’l in LaFayette, AL. Calling all Teens (ages 13-17) and Young Adults to be present. Practical life and biblical skills that will help with the crossover to better living in this present age and through Jesus Christ will be presented in this study. For there is life in Jesus Christ!!! Do join us – you will be blessed. Apostle Willie Eva Hicks, Pastor. For more information contact Elder Katina Dunn @ 706-590-0493.

UPLIFTING YOUR FAITH MINISTRY

Located at 407 N. 13th Ave in Lanett. Bishop R.L. Darden-Overseer. Service every Sunday at 6:00 p.m. EST. Free sack lunches every Tuesday & Thursday 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. Blessed dollars given away to first 25 people attending Sunday service. For more info call 706-881-4226 or 706-881-4762.

MLK DAY

Lambda Zeta Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., Lanett, Emily Thomas Williams, President, PRESENTS MLK Unity Breakfast “The time is always right to serve others”. Honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. on Monday, January 16 from 9:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. EST. $7 per person. Guest Speaker: Rev. Gary Dixon, Pastor of Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, LaFayette. Location: Bethlehem Baptist Church, 1109 East 10th Street in West Point, Ga. Rev. W.T. Edmondson, Pastor. Dressy attire please.

DISTRICT BOARD MEETING

The Annual Board Meeting of the Friendship Western Union District Association and Women’s Convention will be held on Saturday, January 14, 2017 at 10:00 A. M. with the Spring Hill Baptist Church, Lineville, AL, Rev. Tramaine Solomon, Pastor. Rev. William Philips, Moderator. Sister Margaret A. Cobb, Convention President

MATRONS’ CELEBRATION

The Annual Matrons’ Celebration of the Friendship Western Union District Association and Women’s Convention will be held with the Friendship Baptist Church, County Road 26, on Saturday, January 21, 2017 at 5:30 P. M. The speaker will be Rev. Gilbert Staples and the First Baptist Church Family and Choir, Roanoke, Alabama. You are invited to come and worship with us! Sis. Bernice Pinkard, District Matrons’ Counselor; Sister Janice Roberson, Matrons’ President; Sister Margaret A. Cobb, Convention President and Rev. William Phillips, District Moderator.

MT. CALVARY BAPTIST CHURCH

Mt. Calvary Baptist Church celebrates their Annual Mens Day on January 22 at 2:30 pm. Our Guest is Pastor Douglas Jones and The New Harmony Baptist Church Family. Rev Gary L. Dixon, Pastor. Everyone is invited to attend.

GALILEE MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH

The Galilee Missionary Baptist Church at 2259 County Rd 290 Opelika Celebrates 10 years of Dedication and Appreciation for their Pastor Rodney L. Jones and Sister Earnestine Jones and Family on Sunday, January 15th at 2:00 pm. The Guest is Rev Gary L. Dixon and Mt. Calvary Baptist Church Family of LaFayette. Everyone is welcome to come and worship with us and help us honor this Man of God.

GREATER PINE HILL MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH

7th Anniversary of The Chosen One to be held January 21 at 5:00 p.m. CST. Rev. Rodney M. Thomas, Sr. Pastor. Host: The Star Wonders. Worship Leader: Bro. Sylvester McPherson of Tuskegee. Theme: I will praise you, Lord my God, with all my heart: I will glorify your name forever. Psalm 86:12

NEW HARMONY MISSIONARYBAPTIST CHURCH

Celebrates it’s 8th Pastor’s Anniversary honoring Rev. & Sis. Melvin C. Kelley, Jr. on Sunday, February 5 at 2:30 p.m. Guest Minister: Rev. Cameron R. Thomas, Pastor of Mt. Zion Baptist Church, Cropwell, Al. Theme: God shall feed you. Jeremiah 3:15. M.C.: Bro. Jim Frank Hughes. Colors are red and black.

CHOSEN GENERATION WORSHIP CENTER

Chosen Generation Worship Center Int’l in LaFayette, presents “Super Sunday-It’s Victory Day” Sunday, January 29th, @11:00 am CST/12pm EST. Everyone is invited to attend. Apostle Willie Eva Hicks, Pastor. For more information please contact Min. Laurie Jones at 334-476-0714.