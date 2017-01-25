Church Happenings 1-25-17

PLEASANT GROVE AME CHURCH #1

Empowerment Bible Study Stewardship Conference will be held every Tuesday at 6 p.m. CDT. Dial-in 712-775-7300 Meeting ID.: 118 452. At the scheduled date and time of the meeting, dial into the conference line. When prompted, enter the meeting ID followed by the pound key (#). Sponsored by Pleasant Grove AME Church, 1 Miller Road, Seale. Rev. Monique Summers, pastor.

ANTIOCH MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH

The pastor of Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, Rev. Calvin Marshall will be teaching on WPCH 1310 on the 1st and 3rd Saturday of each month at 8:00 am CST.

*****

Sunday School ~~~ 9:30 A.M. (CST)

Worship Service ~~~ 11:00 a.m. (CST). Everyone is welcome to join us for Sunday School and Worship Service each Sunday.

CHOSEN GENERATION WORSHIP CENTER

Teen and Young Adult Bible Study is held every Wednesday Night at 6:00 p.m. CST at Chosen Generation Worship Center Int’l in LaFayette, AL. Calling all Teens (ages 13-17) and Young Adults to be present. Practical life and biblical skills that will help with the crossover to better living in this present age and through Jesus Christ will be presented in this study. For there is life in Jesus Christ!!! Do join us – you will be blessed. Apostle Willie Eva Hicks, Pastor. For more information contact Elder Katina Dunn @ 706-590-0493.

UPLIFTING YOUR FAITH MINISTRY

Located at 407 N. 13th Ave in Lanett. Bishop R.L. Darden-Overseer. Service every Sunday at 6:00 p.m. EST. Free sack lunches every Tuesday & Thursday 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. Blessed dollars given away to first 25 people attending Sunday service. For more info call 706-881-4226 or 706-881-4762.

NEW HARMONY MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH

Celebrates it’s 8th Pastor’s Anniversary honoring Rev. & Sis. Melvin C. Kelley, Jr. on Sunday, February 5 at 2:30 p.m. Guest Minister: Rev. Cameron R. Thomas, Pastor of Mt. Zion Baptist Church, Cropwell, Al. Theme: God shall feed you. Jeremiah 3:15. M.C.: Bro. Jim Frank Hughes. Colors are red and black.

CHOSEN GENERATION WORSHIP CENTER

Chosen Generation Worship Center Int’l in LaFayette, presents “Super

Sunday-It’s Victory Day” Sunday, January 29th, @11:00 am CST/12pm EST. Everyone is invited to attend. Apostle Willie Eva Hicks, Pastor. For more information please contact Min. Laurie Jones at 334-476-0714.

GREATER PINE HILL MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH

Winter Tea to be held Saturday, January 28 at 12:00 p.m. CST. Rev. Rodney Thomas, Sr. Pastor. Guest Speaker: Sis. Janice Houston. Theme: He said to the, “Go into all the world and preach the gospel to all.” Mark 16:15. M.C.: Sis. Jeanette Davis.

BELL CHAPEL UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

Annual Youth Day to be held Sunday, January 29. Sunday School 10:00 a.m. CST; Worship Service 11:00 a.m. CST. Guest Speaker: Bro. Danny Harris of Talladega, Al. member of Mt. Godfrey U.M.C., New Site, Al. Theme: Honour thy Father and Mother, which is the first commandment with promise. Ephesians 6:2. Guest Churches: Mt. Godfrey, Mt. Lebanon, Mitchell Springs and St. John.

PEACE AND GOODWILL MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH

Gospel Singing to be held Saturday, February 4 at 6:00 p.m. CST. All choirs, groups and solo singers are invited. The Star Wonders Gospel Singers of Camp Hill will be the Host. For more info contact Evelyn Kirk at 334-219-1593 or the church at 334-826-6472. Sister Evelyn Kirk, President and Rev. James Core, Jr., Pastor

MT. PISGAH BAPTIST CHURCH

January Events – Jan. 28 – Selma University Extension Scholarship Banquet Guest Speaker: Dr. Frank Kennedy, Jr. Mt. Olive Baptist Church, Ft. Lauderdale, FL. 6:00 p.m. EST/5:00 p.m. CST. Semi-Formal Event; Donation: Avanced Tickets $20.00 or $25.00 at the door. Jan. 29 – MPBC Family and Friends Day.

GOODSELL UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

The Chambers County Alabama Democratic Conference (ADC) will meet on Thursday, Jan. 26 at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Church located at 1007 North 6th Ave in Lanett. For more info contact Dr. Randy B. Kelley, ADC Chairman at 256-390-1834.

SARDIS BAPTIST CHURCH

Annual Youth Day to be held February 5 at 11:00 a.m. CST. Minister Douglas Morgan, Pulpit Conductor. Guest Minister: Minister Michael Winston. Theme: “Honour thy father and thy mother: that thy days may be long upon the land which the Lord thy God giveth thee” Exodus 20:12. M.C.: Sis. Memoree Lyles.

NEW MT. SELLERS BAPTIST CHURCH

Observes Men’s and Women’s Day on Sunday, February 5 at 2:00 p.m. CST. Rev. Terry L. Magby, Pastor. Guest Minister: Rev. James Hill, Pastor of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, Valley, Al. Theme: “A gracious woman retaineth honour: and strong men retain riches” Proverbs 11:16. Master and Mistress of Order: Bro. Chris Taylor and Sis. Charlotte Taylor.