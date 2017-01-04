Church Happenings 1-4-17

PLEASANT GROVE AME CHURCH #1

Empowerment Bible Study Stewardship Conference will be held every Tuesday at 6 p.m. CDT. Dial-in 712-775-7300 Meeting ID.: 118 452. At the scheduled date and time of the meeting, dial into the conference line. When prompted, enter the meeting ID followed by the pound key (#). Sponsored by Pleasant Grove AME Church, 1 Miller Road, Seale. Rev. Monique Summers, pastor.

ANTIOCH MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH

The pastor of Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, Rev. Calvin Marshall will be teaching on WPCH 1310 on the 1st and 3rd Saturday of each month at 8:00 am CST.

*****

Sunday School ~~~ 9:30 A.M. (CST)

Worship Service ~~~ 11:00 a.m. (CST). Everyone is welcome to join us for Sunday School and Worship Service each Sunday.

CHOSEN GENERATION WORSHIP CENTER

Teen and Young Adult Bible Study is held every Wednesday Night at 6:00 p.m. CST at Chosen Generation Worship Center Int’l in LaFayette, AL. Calling all Teens (ages 13-17) and Young Adults to be present. Practical life and biblical skills that will help with the crossover to better living in this present age and through Jesus Christ will be presented in this study. For there is life in Jesus Christ!!! Do join us – you will be blessed. Apostle Willie Eva Hicks, Pastor. For more information contact Elder Katina Dunn @ 706-590-0493.

NEW MT. SELLERS BAPTIST CHURCH

Annual Pastor’s Aide Day to be held Sunday, January 8 at 2:00 p.m. CST. Rev. Terry L. Magby, Pastor. Guest Minister: Rev. Donald Lancester of Living by Faith Worship Center, LaGrange, Ga. Theme: “The Lord ordained that they which preach the gospel should live of the gospel.” I Corinthians 9:14. Master of Order: Dea. Bobby Thomas.

MLK DAY

Lambda Zeta Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., Lanett, Emily Thomas Williams, President, PRESENTS MLK Unity Breakfast “The time is always right to serve others”. Honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. on Monday, January 16 from 9:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. EST. $7 per person. Guest Speaker: Rev. Gary Dixon, Pastor of Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, LaFayette. Location: Bethlehem Baptist Church, 1109 East 10th Street in West Point, Ga. Rev. W.T. Edmondson, Pastor. Dressy attire please.

DISTRICT BOARD MEETING

The Annual Board Meeting of the Friendship Western Union District Association and Women’s Convention will be held on Saturday, January 14, 2017 at 10:00 A. M. with the Spring Hill Baptist Church, Lineville, AL, Rev. Tramaine Solomon, Pastor. Rev. William Philips, Moderator. Sister Margaret A. Cobb, Convention President

MATRONS’ CELEBRATION

The Annual Matrons’ Celebration of the Friendship Western Union District Association and Women’s Convention will be held with the Friendship Baptist Church, County Road 26, on Saturday, January 21, 2017 at 10:00 P. M. The speaker will be Rev. Gilbert Staples and the First Baptist Church Family and Choir, Roanoke, Alabama. You are invited to come and worship with us! Sis. Bernice Pinkard, District Matrons’ Counselor; Sister Janice Roberson, Matrons’ President; Sister Margaret A. Cobb, Convention President and Rev. William Phillips, District Moderator.