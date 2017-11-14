Church Happenings 11-8-17

POWELL CHAPEL

Come out and knock on our door. We are waiting for you here at Powell Chapel United Methodist Church where Rev Dr Randy B Kelley is our Pastor. Sunday School is at 9:45am and church service starts at 11:15am. We will welcome your presence here.

SWEET HOPE CME CHURCH

5123 County Road 389 Cusseta, Alabama is celebrating its Annual Harvest Day on November 26th, 2017, at 2:00 pm cst. Theme: Matthew 9:37-38 Then saith he unto his disciples the harvest truly is plenteous, but the labourers are few. Pray ye therefore the Lord of the harvest: that he will send forth labourers into his harvest. Everyone is invited.

MT. LOVELY BAPTIST CHURCH

Camphill, Al hosting FRANKIE The Camp Hill Messenger on Saturday, November 11, 2017 at 5pm. Host will be Star Wonders MC Bro Sylvester McPherson. All are welcome!!

FRIENDSHIP BAPTIST CHURCH 2

Sunday November 12, 2017 at two o clock will celebrate its 17th Pastoral Anniversary

ANTIOCH

MISSIONARY

BAPTIST CHURCH

Of Lafayette, Al. is having its 182nd Church Anniversary on Sunday, November 19, 2017 at 2:30 cst. Rev Calvin B Marshall, pastor and guess speaker – Rev Carlton Phillip of Friendship Missionary Baptist Church of Aniston Al. Theme will be Matthew 16:18 And I say also unto Peter, And upon this Rock I will build my church; and the gates of hell shall not prevail against it.

HARVEST DAY RALLY

To be held at the White Hall Missionary Baptist Church on Sunday November 19th at 11 am cst. Rev Ed Vines will be Pastor. All members, visitors and friends come and be blessed by the Word of God.

ST. JOHNS UNITED METHODIST

La Fayette Al. Celebrating it’s 130 year Church Anniversary come be part of our celebration on Sunday November 12, 2017 at 2 pm cst. Rev Julia Marbury, pastor and the Rev. Ed Vines will be guest minister.

MT. CALVARY

BAPTIST CHURCH

as we celebrate our 63rd Church Anniversary on November 12th at 2:30 pm. Our guest is Rev Gilbert Staples, Pastor of First Baptist Church of Roanoke, AL. Rev Gary L. Dixon, Pastor.

OZIAS MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH

Dudleyville, Al. Rev Vincent T Ellison, Pastor. Annual Choir Anniversary to be held on Nov 19, 2017 2 pm cst. Guest Pastor and Church will be Rev Terry L Magby of New Mt. Sellers Baptist Church Also on November 19th Annual Harvest Rally Program at 11:15am Skit is Fruits of the Spirit.

ANNUAL WOMEN’S DAY OF NEW HOPE MISSIONARY

BAPTIST CHURCH

Lanett (Fredonia) Rev. Shandor Calloway, Pastor

Sunday, November 19, 11:30 AM EST

Morning Speaker: Paulette Morse Powell Chapel UMC Lafayette Al

3:00 EST Afternoon Speaker Rev. Edward Hoggs

Pastor Shiloh Baptist Church Dalton Ga

Guest Choir: Ebenezer Mass

MT PISGAH BAPTIST CHURCH

Nov12th- celebrates its 121st Church Anniversary. Rev. Jeffrey McCauley and Mt. Olive Baptist Church, smith Station Al Colors for the anniversary are Gold and Navy Blue.

PLEASANT GROVE AME CHURCH #1

Empowerment Bible Study Stewardship Conference will be held every Tuesday at 6 p.m. CDT. Dial-in 712-775-7300 Meeting ID.: 118 452. At the scheduled date and time of the meeting, dial into the conference line. When prompted, enter the meeting ID followed by the pound key (#). Sponsored by Pleasant Grove AME Church, 1 Miller Road, Seale. Rev. Monique Summers, pastor.