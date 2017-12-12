Church Happenings 12-13-17

PINE GROVE UMC

Sister’s suffering in silence women conference on December 9th at 10am cst. . Theme ”It’s time to break the Silence” Ecclesiastes 3:7.

Guest speakers Prophetess Eushela Pitts from SOAR Ministries and Elder Crystal Ware from living by faith worship center. Hosted by Leah Deliverance Outreach Ministries Minister Dessiree Green.

POWELL CHAPEL

Come out and knock on our door. We are waiting for you here at Powell Chapel United Methodist Church where Rev Dr Randy B Kelley is our Pastor. Sunday School is at 9:45am and church service starts at 11:15am. We will welcome your presence here.

ST. LUKE AME CHURCH

In the Name of Love Community Outreach Ministries:

Feeding Ministry, Tuesdays from 6 pm – 7 pm CST. Each week eat a free meal with us open to the public. Computer Lab, open Tuesdays and Wednesdays each week from 5 pm – 7 pm CST.

CHOSEN GENERATION WORSHIP

CENTER INT’L

In Lafayette, AL presents its “Manifesting the Kingdom through the Family” Service. Apostle Alzata Florence is the Guest Speaker. Friday December 1st @6pm cst. For more information please contact Asst. Pastor Katina Dunn @706-590-0493

CHOSEN GENERATION WORSHIP

CENTER INT’L

In Lafayette, AL presents its “Christmas in the City-Church Formal” Saturday December 16th @6pm cst . Ticket prices are 1/$15;2/$25. For more information please contact Asst. Pastor Katina Dunn @706-590-0493

POPULAR SPRINGS CHURCH

Sister Keayna Thomas was the winner of the TV given away on Sunday Nov 27th Rev. Jerone Fannin is Pastor. Thankyou to everyone that bought tickets.

DISCIPLES TEMPLE CHURCH

Will be celebrating their church anniversary on 3rd Sunday December 17, 2017 at 2pm cst. The guest church will be Mt. Lebanon United Methodist Church Pastor Faster will bring the message. Everyone is invited to come out and praise God. Dinner will be served.

THE REHOPE MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH

5267 county road 258 Lafayette, Al. 36862 Celebrates her 50th Count Your Blessings Day on Sunday December 17, 2017 at 11:15 A.M.CST Theme: Heavenly Blessings for Us. M.C. Sister Jackie Phillips-Ray

SAINT LUKE AME CHURCH – OPELIKA

Rev. Monique Summers, Pastor, Church Phone#: (334) 749 – 1690. Weekly Announcements. Church School: Sundays @ 9:30 am CT. Worship Service: Sundays @ 11: 00 am CT. Bible Study: Wednesday @ 6:00 pm CT.

DISCIPLES TEMPLE CHURCH

Has services each Sunday except 5th. Church Bible School is at 9am Worship hour is at 9:45 am. Everyone is welcome to praise God.

MT. PISGAH BAPTIST CHURCH

Dec 10 – Fala For Christ… Pilgrim Baptist Church Lanett, Al. Dr. Frederick James Pastor 6pm. Unity Colors for the month of Dec.

1st Sunday Burgundy and Cream, 2nd Sunday Blue and Silver, 3rd Sunday Red and Gold, 4th Sunday Red and Green (Christmas Eve), 5th Sunday TBD

Prayer Conference Call 712.775.8972 Access Code is 564958