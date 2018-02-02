Home Community Announcements Church Happenings
1-31-18 LaFayette Council Recognizes Hattie Handy Manning
Powell Chapel
Come out and knock on our door. We are waiting for you here at Powell Chapel United Methodist Church where Rev Dr Randy B Kelley is our Pastor. Sunday School is at 9:45am and church service starts at 11:15am. We will welcome your presence here.

Mt. Calvary Baptist Church
Rev Gary Dixon Pastor will celebrate Annual Men Day on Sunday, January 28, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. CST. The guest speaker for this occasion is Rev Corey Hughley, pastor of the Mt. Sinai Baptist Church of Waverly; AL. Everyone is invited to come worship with us.

Saint Luke AME Church – Opelika
Rev. Monique Summers, Pastor
Church Phone #:  (334) 749 – 1690
Weekly Announcements
Church School: Sundays @ 9:30 am CT
Worship Service: Sundays @ 11: 00 am CT
Bible Study: Wednesday @ 6:00 pm CT

St. Luke AME Church In the Name of Love Community Outreach Ministries
Feeding Ministry, Tuesdays from 6 pm – 7 pm CST each week eat a free meal with us open to the public
Computer Lab, open Tuesdays and Wednesdays each week from 5 pm – 7 pm CST

Disciples Temple Church
Has services each Sunday except 5th. Church Bible School is at 9am Worship hour is at 9:45 am. Everyone is welcome to praise God.

New Harmony
Missionary Baptist Church of Camphill
Celebrates its 9th Pastor’s Anniversary honoring Rev. & Sis. Melvin C. Kelley, Jr. Sunday, February 4, 2018 2:00 PM. Guest Minister: Rev Ira Moss. Theme Confidence in God Psalms 46:1 Colors Plum and Gray

Chosen Generation Worship Center
Int’l/Willie Eva Hicks Ministries in Lafayette, AL will host it’s “I Will Always Love You-Women Luncheon” Saturday, February 17th, 2018 @ 10:00 am cst. Theme: “Position For Victory”. Guest Speaker: Elder NaTasha Rockmore, Faith Worship Center, Columbus, Ga. For more information please contact Asst. Pastor Katina Dunn @706-590-0493. Apostle Willie Eva Hicks, Pastor

New Mt Sellers Baptist Church
With the Rev Terry L Magby as Pastor, Celebrates Annual Men and Women’s Day
Sunday, February 4, 2018, at 2:00 PM CST. Guest Minister will be Rev. Richard Jacob, and the Them “Men and Women Working Together in Christ” 1 Corinthians 11:11-12

Peace and Goodwill Baptist Church
Invites you to a Gospel Singing in Waverly on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018, 5:30 PM CST. All choirs, group’s, soloist are invited. If you are unable to attend: a donation will be greatly appreciated. Sponsored by the Missionary Department. Contact 334-219-1593 Yours in Christ,Sis. Evelyn Kirk, President Rev. James Core, Pastor

slandon
