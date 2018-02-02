Church Happenings

Powell Chapel

Come out and knock on our door. We are waiting for you here at Powell Chapel United Methodist Church where Rev Dr Randy B Kelley is our Pastor. Sunday School is at 9:45am and church service starts at 11:15am. We will welcome your presence here.

Mt. Calvary Baptist Church

Rev Gary Dixon Pastor will celebrate Annual Men Day on Sunday, January 28, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. CST. The guest speaker for this occasion is Rev Corey Hughley, pastor of the Mt. Sinai Baptist Church of Waverly; AL. Everyone is invited to come worship with us.

Saint Luke AME Church – Opelika

Rev. Monique Summers, Pastor

Church Phone #: (334) 749 – 1690

Weekly Announcements

Church School: Sundays @ 9:30 am CT

Worship Service: Sundays @ 11: 00 am CT

Bible Study: Wednesday @ 6:00 pm CT

St. Luke AME Church In the Name of Love Community Outreach Ministries

Feeding Ministry, Tuesdays from 6 pm – 7 pm CST each week eat a free meal with us open to the public

Computer Lab, open Tuesdays and Wednesdays each week from 5 pm – 7 pm CST

Disciples Temple Church

Has services each Sunday except 5th. Church Bible School is at 9am Worship hour is at 9:45 am. Everyone is welcome to praise God.

New Harmony

Missionary Baptist Church of Camphill

Celebrates its 9th Pastor’s Anniversary honoring Rev. & Sis. Melvin C. Kelley, Jr. Sunday, February 4, 2018 2:00 PM. Guest Minister: Rev Ira Moss. Theme Confidence in God Psalms 46:1 Colors Plum and Gray

Chosen Generation Worship Center

Int’l/Willie Eva Hicks Ministries in Lafayette, AL will host it’s “I Will Always Love You-Women Luncheon” Saturday, February 17th, 2018 @ 10:00 am cst. Theme: “Position For Victory”. Guest Speaker: Elder NaTasha Rockmore, Faith Worship Center, Columbus, Ga. For more information please contact Asst. Pastor Katina Dunn @706-590-0493. Apostle Willie Eva Hicks, Pastor

New Mt Sellers Baptist Church

With the Rev Terry L Magby as Pastor, Celebrates Annual Men and Women’s Day

Sunday, February 4, 2018, at 2:00 PM CST. Guest Minister will be Rev. Richard Jacob, and the Them “Men and Women Working Together in Christ” 1 Corinthians 11:11-12

Peace and Goodwill Baptist Church

Invites you to a Gospel Singing in Waverly on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018, 5:30 PM CST. All choirs, group’s, soloist are invited. If you are unable to attend: a donation will be greatly appreciated. Sponsored by the Missionary Department. Contact 334-219-1593 Yours in Christ,Sis. Evelyn Kirk, President Rev. James Core, Pastor