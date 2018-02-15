Church Happenings 2-14-18

Powell Chapel

Come out and knock on our door. We are waiting for you here at Powell Chapel United Methodist Church where Rev Dr Randy B Kelley is our Pastor. Sunday School is at 9:45am and church service starts at 11:15am. We will welcome your presence here.

Mt. Calvary Baptist Church,

Rev Gary Dixon Pastor will celebrate Annual Men Day on Sunday, January 28, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. CST. The guest speaker for this occasion is Rev Corey Hughley, pastor of the Mt. Sinai Baptist Church of Waverly; AL. Everyone is invited to come worship with us.

Saint Luke AME Church – Opelika

Rev. Monique Summers, Pastor Church Phone #: (334) 749 – 1690

Weekly Announcements

Church School: Sundays @ 9:30 am CT

Worship Service: Sundays @ 11: 00 am CT

Bible Study: Wednesday @ 6:00 pm CT

St. Luke AME Church

In the Name of Love Community Outreach Ministries:

Feeding Ministry, Tuesdays from 6 pm – 7 pm CST each week eat a free meal with us open to the public

Computer Lab, open Tuesdays and Wednesdays each week from 5 pm – 7 pm CST

Disciples Temple Church

Has services each Sunday except 5th. Church Bible School is at 9am Worship hour is at 9:45 am. Everyone is welcome to praise God.

**Chosen Generation Worship Center

Int’l/Willie Eva Hicks Ministries in Lafayette, AL will host it’s “I Will Always Love You-Women Luncheon” Saturday, February 17th, 2018 @ 10:00 am cst. Theme: “Position For Victory”. Guest Speaker: Elder NaTasha Rockmore, Faith Worship Center, Columbus, Ga. For more information please contact Asst. Pastor Katina Dunn @706-590-0493. Apostle Willie Eva Hicks, Pastor

New Mt Sellers Baptist Church

Annual Black History Prayer Breakfast on Saturday Feb. 17, 2018, @ 9am cst

Rev. Terry L Magby Sr. Pastor Sis. Courtney Winston, Guest Speaker. Theme:

We’ve Come This Far By Faith! Proverbs 3:5-6

New Mt Sellers Baptist Church

Missionary Day to be observed on Sunday Feb 18, 2018 at 2 pm cst. Guest Minister and Church will be Rev. James Hill of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church Beulah, Al. Theme: Laborers Needed In The Lord’s Vineyard Matthew 9:37-38

White Hall Baptist Church

Old Fashion Day to Be Held at White Hall Baptist Church! Sunday Feb. 25th at 11:oclock cst. Rev. Ed Vines: Pastor. Come and help us Prasie God for all the wonderful things He has done!

Sardis Baptist Church

Camphill Al. is having their Annual Men’s Day Celebration on Sunday, March 4, 2018 at 2pm cst. Guest speaker and church is Rev. Frederick Stanley of Zion Rest Baptist Church in Valley Al. Theme: The steps of a good man are ordered by the Lord: and he delighteth in his way. Psalm 37:23

Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church

Feb 18th Pastoral Anniversary for Pastor Stiggers and Family at the Eastside Baptist Church, LaGrange GA Rev Bruce Alford for the Anniversary Hour

Feb 25th Old Fashioned Sunday Black History Reflections; (all please prepare a covered dish for an awesome fellowship)

St Luke CME Church

3400 County Road 94

Oak Bowery Al. Rev. Morris Lewis, Pastor

March 10, 2018 at 5:00 PM CST a benefit program will be held for the Willis Family

Theme: Isaiah 42:10

Sing unto the Lord a new song.

All: Choirs, Soloists, Praise Teams, and Groups are asked to render two songs. Thank you EVERYONE is cordially welcome. Contact Victoria and Robert Willis 334-363-9179

Emmanuel Missionary Baptist Church for the Deaf and Hearing,

located at 2821 Cusseta Road, Lanett, will be having revival on Feb 16-17 at 6pm ET and Feb 18 at 11am ET. Evangelist Bobby Barnes will be the guest preacher and The Exhorters will provide special singing. Interpretation will be provided for the deaf for each service. For more information please call 706.773.5330.

The Rehope Missionary Baptist Church

5267 county road 258 Lafayette, Al. 36862

Rev. Dr. H. L. Jones Senior Pastor

Observes her Annual Youth and Black History Program

Sunday February 18, 2018 11:15 A.M. CST

Freeman Chapel CME Church

Youth Day Program “Scripture Ecc. 12:1” When Feb 18th at 2PM

Bishop Teresa E Jefferson Snorton Presiding Elder Rev. James Q Smitch

Pastor Rev Daniel Todd Guest Pastor Ricky Cofield Pastor County Line Baptist Chuch

Guest Churches: County Line Baptist, White Chapel CME, Oakbowery CME, Liberty CME, Sweet Hope CME, Union Hill CME. Thanks for your presence and support. Refreshments will be servered.

ALL BOWEN EAST DISTRICT USHERS’

PRESIDENTS AND VICE PRESIDENTS

1st Quarterly Meeting February 17, 2018 —- 11:00 A.M. Est Held At Pilgrim Baptist Church 420 N 12th Ave Lanett Al

Rev. Dr. Frederick James, Pastor *Asking For At Lease One Representative From Each Of The 33 Churches Of The Bowen East District*

Questions/Concerns: Mfb-Mitchell 706 586 8234