Church Happenings

CENTER BAPTIST CHURCH

Center Baptist Church, Ridge Grove Al. is having Spring Revival April 29-May 2 Times will be Sunday at 11am then Sunday thru Wednesday nightly at 6pm CST. Guest Preacher will be Robert “Bubba” Rhodes. Worship Leaders will be the Sheppard’s.

MT. LEBANON UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

Come share our Family and Friends Day at Mt. Lebanon United Methodist Church on April 15, 2018 at 2:00. Minister Terrence Hughley is our guest to deliver God Message to us. His is with the ministry program of New Cannan Missionary Baptist Church under the leadership of Pastor Justin Freeman. Make your reserve to be with us to receive what God will give to you during this worship time. We welcome you with Open Doors, Open Minds and Open Hearts. Pastor Clarence Foster Jr. and Mt. Lebanon Family will see you at the church on the hill of highway 50 West Vet Mem Pky up from Plainview Headstart. God Bless You.

ST. PAUL UMC

FIVE POINTS, AL

Every Woman’s Prayer Luncheon Saturday, May 12, 2018 @10:00a.m. CST

Cecelia Broome Pastor Theme: I’m Still Standing

Keynote Speakers: Min. Gretchen Holloway @ Rehobeth Missionary Baptist Church Valley, AL Min. Júlia Fanning @New Bethel Living Word Ministry Lanett, AL & Sis. Brenda Jones @Greenwood Baptist Church Lanett, AL

**CHOSEN GENERATION WORSHIP CENTER INT’L, LAFAYETTE, AL.

Will host its “A Time of Refreshing Encounter” Friday April 20th, 2018 at 6 pm CST. Guest Speaker: Apostle Kaycee Lewis of Asheville, North Carolina. For more information please contact Asst. Pastor Katina Dunn @706-590-0493. Apostle Willie Eva Hicks, Sr. Pastor.

**Chosen Generation Worship Center Int’l in

lafayette, Al

Will host its “Men and Women Fellowship” April 29th, 2018 at 2:30 pm CST. For more information please contact Asst. Pastor Katina Dunn @706-590-0493. Apostle Willie Eva Hicks, Sr. Pastor

Antioch Missionary Baptist Church

Annual Spring revival Mon-Wends 6:30 PM CST Nightly

Guest Speakers Mon. Rev. Rodney Thomas, Tues Rev. Charles Trammell, Wend Rev Gilbert Staples. Sunday April 15th 2PM CST Annual Men’s Day at 2 PM CST Guest Speaker Rev. Jimmial Harrison Sr. theme For there is one God, and one mediator between God and men. The man, Jesus Christ 1 Timothy 2:5.

Mt Pisgah Baptist Church

April 9th,10th,11th MPBC Annual Spring Revival Guest Evangelist, Dr. Willie T Edmondson, Bethlehem Baptist Church, West point, GA Time 6:30 pm cstApril 14th Monthly Leaders meeting 9 am cst

The Faithful Few Gospel Singers

You are welcome to join gospel singers as they celebrate another year of singing Gods praise! April 28th (4th Sat only) 5:30pm at the New Canaan Baptist Church in Camp Hill Al Pastor J Freeman Its all about God!

White Hall Spring Revival Services

To be held on April 16-18 6:30pm nightly. Rev GD Vines: Pastor Guest Speaker: George Rampy of Mountain Springs Baptist Church of Salem, Al. Theme: Psalm 119:50 This is my comfort in my affliction for they Word hath quickened me. All are invited.

Greater Popular Spring Baptist Church

Rev. Jerone Fannin Pastor. Observes Annual Spring Revival on April 11th-13th 2018 at 6:30 PM CST Theme: For the sake of your name, O Lord, revive me in your righteousness, bring my soul out of trouble. Psalm 143:11 April 22, 2018 We celebrate Family and Friends Day theme Psalm 133:1 How good and pleasant it is when God’s people live together in Unity. Guest Pastor Rev. Calvin Trammell, Sr.

Mt. Lovely Baptist Church

Camp Hill, will be observing its 24th Pastoral Anniversary of Rev. and Sis. Bernard Harris on Sunday April 15th at 3pm. Rev. James Dunn and 23rd Missionary Baptist Church of Ensley, will be our special guest. Please come out and share this joyous occasion with us.

Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church

Wadley is having their annual women’s and Matrons Celebration to be held on Sunday April 15th 2018 at 1:30 PM CST. Rev. Douglas Jones Pastor. Theme: I will praise thee, O Lord, with my whole heart; I will show forth all the marvelous works. Psalm 9-1

Mountain Springs Baptist Church

Salem, Celebrates Family and Friends Day on Sunday April 15th 2018, at 2:30 PM EST. Guest Rev. Gregory Sutton Pastor.

Sweet Hope CME Church

Cusseta presents gospel-singing explosion on May 5th 2018, at 6pm EST. theme Isaiah 42:10 Sing unto the Lord a new song. All soloists, groups and choirs are asked to render 3 songs. Everyone is cordially welcome thank you Rev. Jimmy Carlisle, Pastor

St. Luke AME Church

In the Name of Love Community Outreach Ministries:

Feeding Ministry, Tuesdays from 6 pm – 7 pm CST each week eat a free meal with us open to the public Computer Lab, open Tuesdays and Wednesdays each week from 5 pm – 7 pm CST

Peace and Goodwill Baptist Church

Waverly Al is having Revival Services April 11-13 2018, 6:30 nightly

Theme: All subject to God through Christ 1 Corinthians 15:28

April 22, at 11 am will have Pastor’s Aide Ministry Celebration theme: I will bless the Lord at all times. His praise shall continually be in my mouth. Psalm 43:1

New Mt Sellers Baptist Church

Come worship with us April 2 thru April 6, 2018 6:30 PM CST. Guest Minister Rev. Vincent Ellison, Pastor theme: Revive us O’Lord Psalm 85:6

April 8, 2018 2 PM CST Annual Ushers Day Guest Minister Rev. Rodney Jones Theme: “Blessed is the man that hearth me, watching daily at my fates, waiting at the post of my door” Proverbs 8:34

Mt Calvary Baptist Church

4-28 Women Missionary Society Tea and Fashion Show at 2pm in church fellowship hall.

Sweet Hope CME Church

Spring Revival April 16-18 6:30 pm c.s.t. Guest Evangelist: Presiding Elder and Rev James Q Smith. Theme “After two days will He revive us: on the third day He will raise us up, and we shall live in his sight. Hosea 6:2