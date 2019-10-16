Church Happenings

Walking By Faith Deliverance

Ministry

welcome you to worship with us EVERY Sunday as we TEACH and PREACH the Word of God. Worship service starts at 10:00 A.M. CST. Bible Classes are held EVERY Wednesday at 5:30 P.M. CST. 628 Cherry Valley Lanett

Jackson Memorial Baptist Church

Need a Ride to Church? We Gotcha!!! Just give us a call or send a text and we would love to have you and pick you up. Call or text 334-741-7134 or 706-518-4044

Disciples Temple has worship

services

each Sunday except the 5th Sunday. Sunday School 9 am, Worship Service 9:45

District Association & Women’s Auxiliary Convention

The Annual Consolidated Session of the Friendship Western Union District 144th Baptist Association and 105th Women’s Auxiliary Convention will convene with the Friendship Baptist Church, 5979 County Road 26, Wadley, AL 36276, on Wednesday, October 23rd at 9:00a.m. (CST). The President’s Hour will be on Wednesday, Oct. 23rd at 1:15p.m. and the Moderators Hour will be on Wednesday, Oct. 23rd at 4:00p.m

Zion Rest Church Anniversary

The 124th Church Anniversary Celebration of the Zion Rest Baptist Church, 1647 County Road 213, Wedowee, will be Sunday, Oct. 20th at 2:30 p.m. Guest minister will be Reverend Vince Ellison, Jr., Pastor of Ozias Baptist Church, Dadeville, Alabama.

Pre- Convention Youth Program

The Friendship Western Union District Pre-Convention Youth Program will be held on Sunday, October 20th, the Friendship Baptist Church, 5979 County Road 26, Wadley, at 5:30p.m. (cst). The Guest minister will be Minister Phillip McMillian, Eastside Baptist Church, LaGrange. His pastor is Rev. Michael Stiggers. For more info call 706-773-5432.

Mitchell Springs United Methodist Church

is planning a Rosenwald School Alumni Celebration, Saturday, November 2, at 11:00 est. If you or a family member attended the Rosenwald School, please contact Lula Barrow-Harris at 706-518-5751 or Sharon Holloway at 334-219-1892

White Hall Missionary Baptist Church

Celebrates its 117th Church Anniversary. Rev. Ed Vines Pastor on Oct. 20th at 1:30 pm cst. Guest Minister is Rev. Gary Dixon Come join us everyone is welcome.

New Mt. Sellers Baptist Church

, LaFayette, with Rev. Terry L Magby, Pastor, Observes Annual Combined Choir Day on October 20th at 2pm cst. Guest minister is Rev. Timothy Maddox Pastor of Mountain Hill Missionary Baptist Church. Theme “Come, let us sing for joy to the Lord, let us shout aloud to the rock of our salvation” Psalm 95:1

Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church,

LaFayette Rev. Michael T Stiggers, Pastor. Observing Pastor appreciation month. “I thank my God in all my remembrance of you, always in every prayer of mine for you all making my prayer with joy, because of your partnership in the gospel from the first day until now.” Philippians 1:3-5 Oct. 13th MPBC Annual Greeters Day. (morning) 2:30cst. Arrive early Dinner will be provided. October 20th Pink out Sunday wear your best pink. Oct 27th MPBC Annual Deacon and Deacon Wives Day and Deacon Ordination 2pm ct. Deacon and Deacon wives are asked for an assessment of $50.00 Congregants a $10.00 assessment is being requested.

Ozias Baptist Church

with Rev. Vincent T Ellison Jr., Pastor Sunday October 20th at 10 cst Deacon and Deacon wives program. All are invited to worship with us. Wednesday Oct. 30th Worship Wednesday 6pm cst all are invited to worship with us. Rev. Tony Avery Mt. Coanan Baptist Church.

Oct. 26th is the Ozias Church Fall Festival 10am 1 2pm cst. Everyone is invited to come out and fellowship will have food and lots of fun.

Mt. Calvary Baptist Church will celebrate

their 65th Church Anniversary on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. CST Rev

William Dean, Pastor of the Zion Hill. Church of Lagrange GA will be the guest speaker. Rev Gary L. Dixon is the pastor.

Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church is celebrating

its 115th Commemorative Service 1246 County Road 96, LaFayette, Alabama, Rev. Darrell Jordan, Pastor Sunday November 3, at 2:00 p.m. CST Guest Minister: Rev. Shandor Calloway Guest Church: New Hope Baptist Church, Fredonia, Alabama Everyone is cordially invited to share in this Service.

Peace and Goodwill Missionary Baptist Church

in Waverly with Rev. Terrence Hughley –Pastor is having a Saturday morning Men’s Prayer Breakfast on Oct. 26th at 9am cst. Guest speaker is Deacon Amos Newton of Community Missionary Baptist Church.