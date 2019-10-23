Church Happenings

Mt. Calvary Baptist Church will celebrate their 65th Church Anniversary on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. cst Rev William Dean, Pastor of the Zion Hill. Church of Lagrange GA will be the guest speaker. Rev Gary L. Dixon is the pastor.

Mt. Zion Baptist Church Lafayette, Al, Rev. Melvin Owens pastor, would like to invite you to Family and Friends Day service on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. c.s.t. Come help us uplift the name of Jesus. Thank you in Advance.

Mt Olive Missionary Baptist Rev. Melvin Kelly Jr. Pastor, celebrates its 150th Church Anniversary on Sunday October 27th at 2pm. Guest Minister is Michael Burton Theme is ß”The Lord Commanded to be Done.” Lev. 8:5

New Harmony Missionary Baptist Church is having its 139th Church Anniversary on Sunday Nov. 10, at 2pm. The theme is “The Church on a solid foundation” Matthew 16:18 Guest minister is Rev. W H Trammell

Greater Pine Hill Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Rodney Thomas Sr. will be celebrating its 101 Church Anniversary on Sunday Oct. 27th. The program will begin at 1:30 pm cst. Guest Minister Rev. James Hill and the Pleasant Hill Baptist Church of Valley.

Walking By Faith Deliverance Ministry welcome you to worship with us EVERY Sunday as we TEACH and PREACH the Word of God. Worship service starts at 10:00 A.M. CST. Bible Classes are held EVERY Wednesday at 5:30 P.M. CST. 628 Cherry Valley Lanett

Jackson Memorial Baptist Church- Need a Ride to Church? We Gotcha!!! Just give us a call or send a text and we would love to have you and pick you up. Call or text 334-741-7134 or 706-518-4044

Disciples Temple has worship services each Sunday except the 5th Sunday. Sunday School 9 am, Worship Service 9:45

District Association & Women’s Auxiliary Convention The Annual Consolidated Session of the Friendship Western Union District 144th Baptist Association and 105th Women’s Auxiliary Convention will convene with the Friendship Baptist Church, 5979 County Road 26, Wadley, AL 36276, on Wednesday, October 23rd at 9:00a.m. (CST). The President’s Hour will be on Wednesday, Oct. 23rd at 1:15p.m. and the Moderators Hour will be on Wednesday, Oct. 23rd at 4:00p.m

Pre- Convention Youth Program The Friendship Western Union District Pre-Convention Youth Program will be held on Sunday, October 20th, the Friendship Baptist Church, 5979 County Road 26, Wadley, at 5:30p.m. (cst). The Guest minister will be Minister Phillip McMillian, Eastside Baptist Church, LaGrange. His pastor is Rev. Michael Stiggers. For more info call 706-773-5432.

Mitchell Springs United Methodist Church is planning a Rosenwald School Alumni Celebration, Saturday, November 2, at 11:00 est. If you or a family member attended the Rosenwald School, please contact Lula Barrow-Harris at 706-518-5751 or Sharon Holloway at 334-219-1892

Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church, LaFayette Rev. Michael T Stiggers, Pastor. Observing Pastor appreciation month. “I thank my God in all my remembrance of you, always in every prayer of mine for you all making my prayer with joy, because of your partnership in the gospel from the first day until now.” Philippians 1:3-5 Oct. 13th MPBC Annual Greeters Day. (morning) 2:30cst. Arrive early Dinner will be provided. October 20th Pink out Sunday wear your best pink. Oct 27th MPBC Annual Deacon and Deacon Wives Day and Deacon Ordination 2pm ct. Deacon and Deacon wives are asked for an assessment of $50.00 Congregants a $10.00 assessment is being requested.

Ozias Baptist Church with Rev. Vincent T Ellison Jr., Pastor Sunday Wednesday Oct. 30th Worship Wednesday 6pm cst all are invited to worship with us. Rev. Tony Avery Mt. Coanan Baptist Church.

Oct. 26th is the Ozias Church Fall Festival 10am 1 2pm cst. Everyone is invited to come out and fellowship will have food and lots of fun.

Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church is celebrating its 115th Commemorative Service 1246 County Road 96, LaFayette, Alabama, Rev. Darrell Jordan, Pastor Sunday November 3, at 2:00 p.m. CST Guest Minister: Rev. Shandor Calloway Guest Church: New Hope Baptist Church, Fredonia, Alabama Everyone is cordially invited to share in this Service.

Peace and Goodwill Missionary Baptist Church in Waverly with Rev. Terrence Hughley –Pastor is having a Saturday morning Men’s Prayer Breakfast on Oct. 26th at 9am cst. Guest speaker is Deacon Amos Newton of Community Missionary Baptist Church.